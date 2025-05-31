Inside The Jazz

Jazz Showing Interest in Utah Utes Guard Prospect

The Utah Jazz could be keeping tabs on a particular local prospect.

Feb 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz have brought in a certain local prospect for a pre-draft workout in the weeks ahead of June's 2025 NBA Draft.

According to The Runnin' Hoops Podcast, Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen has had a pre-draft workout with the Jazz just down the road, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his fifth collegiate year with the Utes, Madsen had an impressive showcase across the season, playing and starting in each of their 33 regular games, averaging 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 37.1% shooting from the field and 32.2% from three-point range.

While seeing ups and downs in his efficiency last season, Madsen's biggest standout trait centers upon his shooting. He's proven to have the ability to consistently knock down shots from deep as shown through his 2023-24 sample size (38.6% on over seven three-pointers a night), but faced his career-worst numbers from deep in his his latest season with on almost 10 shots a night.

Madsen was a four-year player for Utah, but also spent his first season with Cincinnati to play in only two games before opting to transfer in 2021. The 6-foot-6 guard holds the Utes' single-season three-pointer record at 105 from his 2023-24 campaign and sixth in the program's all-time total threes.

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) passes the ball around UCF Knights guard Tyler Hendricks (15) during the first half
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) passes the ball around UCF Knights guard Tyler Hendricks (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

For the Jazz, Madsen could have a potential fit during day two when Utah has a pair of selections in the second round at their disposal, scheduled to pick at 43 and 52. If they liked what they saw from their workout and their scouting evaluation, the Utes guard could have a shot at going from playing at the Huntsman Center to just down the road at the Delta Center.

Keep an eye on Madsen in the wide-ranging mix of prospects for the Jazz as the 2025 NBA Draft creeps up on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

