Jazz Showing Interest in Utah Utes Guard Prospect
The Utah Jazz have brought in a certain local prospect for a pre-draft workout in the weeks ahead of June's 2025 NBA Draft.
According to The Runnin' Hoops Podcast, Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen has had a pre-draft workout with the Jazz just down the road, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During his fifth collegiate year with the Utes, Madsen had an impressive showcase across the season, playing and starting in each of their 33 regular games, averaging 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 37.1% shooting from the field and 32.2% from three-point range.
While seeing ups and downs in his efficiency last season, Madsen's biggest standout trait centers upon his shooting. He's proven to have the ability to consistently knock down shots from deep as shown through his 2023-24 sample size (38.6% on over seven three-pointers a night), but faced his career-worst numbers from deep in his his latest season with on almost 10 shots a night.
Madsen was a four-year player for Utah, but also spent his first season with Cincinnati to play in only two games before opting to transfer in 2021. The 6-foot-6 guard holds the Utes' single-season three-pointer record at 105 from his 2023-24 campaign and sixth in the program's all-time total threes.
For the Jazz, Madsen could have a potential fit during day two when Utah has a pair of selections in the second round at their disposal, scheduled to pick at 43 and 52. If they liked what they saw from their workout and their scouting evaluation, the Utes guard could have a shot at going from playing at the Huntsman Center to just down the road at the Delta Center.
Keep an eye on Madsen in the wide-ranging mix of prospects for the Jazz as the 2025 NBA Draft creeps up on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.