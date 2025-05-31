Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Offseason Workout Goes Viral

The Utah Jazz center is getting some early work in this summer.

Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
It may be many months before the Utah Jazz's 2025-26 season gets underway, but Walker Kessler isn't wasting any time preparing for his fourth season pro.

In a recent Instagram post, Kessler was seen getting some work in at the Elite P Institute in Atlanta alongside top 2027 prospect Lincoln Cosby, and through those clips, it's safe to say the Jazz center looks both dominant and energized, while also managing to cash in a few threes as well.

After a strong third season with the Jazz, Kessler heads into this offseason likely to get a major payday. Now entering the last year of his rookie contract for the season ahead, all signs point to Utah inking their young big man to a fresh rookie-scale extension later this summer, cementing him as their center and defensive anchor for the foreseeable future.

In 58 games last season, Kessler put together a career-high of 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds, paired with 2.4 blocks a night on 66.3% shooting from the field. And at only 23 years old, it's hard not to be excited for how high his ceiling could be as one of the higher-end big men in the NBA, and as a result, a key cornerstone for this Utah rebuild.

