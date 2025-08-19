Utah Jazz Face Challenging Start to NBA Schedule
The Utah Jazz could be up for a tough start to the schedule next season.
Starting off their first week, they'll be up against three teams: their home debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, a road battle against the Sacramento Kings, and a return home vs. the Phoenix Suns.
On paper, it's far from the worst draw Utah could have to get things started on the year, but as NBA.com's Brian Martin notes, each of those teams was an opponent that swept the season series against the Jazz last year, inevitably setting the stage for a not-so-easy first week of the year.
"Utah’s opening week of the 2025-26 campaign features three opponents that each swept the season series with the Jazz 4-0 a year ago," Martin wrote. "Utah’s season opener is also its home opener as the Jazz take on the Clippers in what will be the professional debut for Utah’s No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey, who showed flashes of brilliance during Summer League play in Salt Lake City. Utah follows its opener with a quick trip to Sacramento to face the Kings before returning home to play the Suns to wrap up Week 1."
The past two seasons have started off a bit bleak for the Jazz. In 2023, Utah started their first five games with a 2-3 record, while in 2024, they would rattle off an 0-6 start to the year. Perhaps this season could present the same hurdles, especially for a young and inexperienced roster.
In terms of the talent the Jazz will be facing in the Clippers, Kings, and Suns, the first of that trio will likely present the toughest game, considering where LA stands in the Western Conference picture, and a home opener facing a rabid Sacramento crowd won't be a walk in the park either.
The Suns in the Delta Center would likely be the best shot for Utah to take advantage of within their first week, but Phoenix could easily find themselves favored in that matchup, too, even if the Jazz are on their home floor.
The expectations for the Jazz this season certainly aren't too hot as is, but there's a world where an ugly 0-3 start could be in the cards, depending on how this young squad comes out of the gates.
