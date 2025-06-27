Utah Jazz Sign St. John's Guard Following NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz have made an intriguing signing following the two rounds of action in the 2025 NBA Draft, finishing up on Thursday night.
According to a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have agreed to a two-way deal with St. John's guard RJ Luis.
Luis, who went undrafted after 59 picks, didn't have to wait long to find his chance on an NBA roster, now inking his way onto a two-way deal ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Luis, a three-year guard who spent his most recent two seasons with St. John's, is a 6-foot-7, 215-point guard who was a major part of the Red Storm during their 2024-25 campaign under Rick Pitino.
During his 35 games played last year with St. Johns, Luis started in 32 to average a team-high 18.2 points, along with 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals on 43.9% shooting from the field and 33.6% from three.
Luis now joins as the Jazz's second two-way deal on the roster next to Elijah Harkless, who was signed onto Utah's roster in the middle of last season. Each of their other two-way deals in Oscar Tshiebwe and Micah Potter will be hitting free agency later next week.
Luis will likely suit up for the Jazz's summer league showings in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, giving fans their first look at their new two-way guard next to their trio of other rookies.