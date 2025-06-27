Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Sign St. John's Guard Following NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz have quickly made an undrafted free agent pickup after the NBA Draft.

Jared Koch

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) dribbles during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) dribbles during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz have made an intriguing signing following the two rounds of action in the 2025 NBA Draft, finishing up on Thursday night.

According to a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have agreed to a two-way deal with St. John's guard RJ Luis.

Luis, who went undrafted after 59 picks, didn't have to wait long to find his chance on an NBA roster, now inking his way onto a two-way deal ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Luis, a three-year guard who spent his most recent two seasons with St. John's, is a 6-foot-7, 215-point guard who was a major part of the Red Storm during their 2024-25 campaign under Rick Pitino.

During his 35 games played last year with St. Johns, Luis started in 32 to average a team-high 18.2 points, along with 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals on 43.9% shooting from the field and 33.6% from three.

t. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) puts up a shot during the second half against the Omaha Mavericks at Amica Mutual
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) puts up a shot during the second half against the Omaha Mavericks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Luis now joins as the Jazz's second two-way deal on the roster next to Elijah Harkless, who was signed onto Utah's roster in the middle of last season. Each of their other two-way deals in Oscar Tshiebwe and Micah Potter will be hitting free agency later next week.

Luis will likely suit up for the Jazz's summer league showings in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, giving fans their first look at their new two-way guard next to their trio of other rookies.

Recommended Articles

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News