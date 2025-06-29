Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Trade Collin Sexton to Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz have officially traded Collin Sexton in a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Jan 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
After weeks of being involved in lingering trade rumors, the Utah Jazz have officially traded away Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have traded Collin Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic.

Sexton, 26, will join the Hornets on an expiring contract for the 2025-26 season, while the Jazz will be getting a potential backup to Walker Kessler in the form of Nurkic. In the process, Utah also gives up a future second-rounder among its multiple future draft picks.

Nurkic is an 11-year league veteran who spent his most recent season with both the Phoenix Suns and the Hornets, as he was shipped off mid-season during a trade deadline deal. Throughout his latest campaign, he averaged 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on just over 20 minutes a night.

Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Nurkic, like Sexton, will also be on an expiring contract for the 2025-26 season at $19.3 million.

On the other hand, it now officially ends Sexton's tenure in Utah after three seasons, following his inclusion as a sign-and-trade within the Donovan Mitchell deal in 2022. During his time with the Jazz, Sexton had played 189 games to average 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists as a staple within Utah's backcourt across the past three seasons.

Sexton now finds his way back to the Eastern Conference where he started with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but this time as a part of the Hornets' guard core alongside LaMelo Ball, while the Jazz made an intriguing addition into their frontcourt.

Keep an eye on how the Jazz move across the next couple of days, as they might not be done making moves across the market, specificially when looking at veteran like John Collins and Jordan Clarkson who've been in their fair share of rumors as well.

