Former Utah Jazz Forward Announces Retirement
Ten-year NBA veteran and former Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic officially called it a career on Sunday, announcing his retirement from the game of basketball
Bogdanovic, who was the 31st-overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, played over 570 games in the NBA across six different teams, including three years with the Jazz from 2019 to 2022, starting in over 220 games between the regular season and playoffs.
Now, at age 34, he now looks to close the chapter on his professional playing career.
Bogdanovic's released the following statement on his decision to retire:
“Sometimes in life, you don't choose the moment. The moment chooses you.
“After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries, and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter.
“After more than two decades in the game, the moment has arrived to say goodbye to basketball. Not just as a sport, but as a part of who I am.
“It's hard to put into words everything this game has given me. It shaped me as an athlete, but even more as a person.
“From my childhood in Mostar and my early steps in football and water polo, this journey has been anything but ordinary.
“I've had the privilege of playing for clubs that left their mark on both European and NBA basketball.
“From Mostar and Zrinjski, to Real Madrid and Murcia, then to Cibona and Fenerbahçe, I wore every jersey with pride.
“The NBA brought a whole new level of challenge and experience. I had the honor of wearing the jerseys of the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and finally the New York Knicks.
“Every stop left a mark. Every jersey carried its own weight.
Above all, I had the honor of wearing the Croatian crest on my chest.
“Playing for the national team was never just a responsibility. It was pride, emotion and identity.
“Representing my country from youth levels all the way to the senior team was the greatest honor of my career.
“Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, medical staff, fans and clubs who were part of this journey in any way.
“A special thank you to my family. You were the foundation through every high and every doubt.
“I'm closing this chapter, but my love for the game remains.
I didn't reach the end. I've reached the other side of the beginning..."
During his time in Utah, Bogdanovic averaged some of the best numbers of his career, posting 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists a night, shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.7% from deep, also being a part of some memorable Jazz teams with the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley.
Bogdanovic even managed to post his career-high scoring performance while in Utah, putting together his dominant 48-point showing during the 2021 season against the Denver Nuggets, logging eight threes along with eight rebounds and two assists.
A fond farewell to one of the more memorable Jazzmen of the last ten years.