Ace Bailey Officially Arrives in Utah Ahead of Jazz Press Conference
Utah Jazz fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey has officially made his way to Salt Lake City ahead of his opening press conference.
The Jazz posted a video of Bailey and his team touching down in Salt Lake City on Saturday, with the top pick wearing a Utah shirt and being greeted by his new head coach Will Hardy.
Bailey, who reportedly hadn't arrived in Salt Lake City on Thursday as his fellow first-round pick Clayton Jr. had done, has now silenced the noise with his arrival just a couple of days later in preparation for Utah's summer league practice set to take place later next week.
Bailey and the Jazz had been involved in a ton of buzz following his selection at pick five in the first round of this year's draft regarding whether or not the Rutgers product had been up for the idea of joining Utah. The team wasn't on the reported list of his representation's preferred destinations, while the Jazz ended up taking him anyway, which created nothing short of a national media frenzy.
But now, nearly 72 hours later, Bailey is officially in his new home of Utah and has shown all the signs himself of being eager to get to work with his new team.
The Jazz will have their first presser with Bailey, along with other rookies Clayton Jr. and John Tonje, scheduled on Sunday afternoon at 4 PM MT.