Jazz's Will Hardy Sounds Off on Team's One Major Flaw
Things have been far from perfect for the Utah Jazz during their 15-51 regular season campaign, most recently falling short to the Memphis Grizzlies, 115-122, in a game largely dictated by one factor for Utah: turnovers.
It's been a constant theme for the Jazz this season. Utah has led the league in turnovers allowed per game at 16.7 a night, over one turnover more than the team right behind them –– coincidentally, the Grizzlies.
Wednesday night in Memphis was also no different for the Jazz and the turnovers, as they posted 23 in the contest, their 19th game this season with over 20.
Following the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about the team's turnover issues, and how it's consistently come about this season.
"Tonight was a night where, honestly, the turnovers make it really hard for us," Hardy said. "I mean, 23 turnovers, 15 of them were live ball. There's not really one thing that stands out in that category other than just, we have a little bit of a knack at times for being casual with the ball and assuming the things that aren't easy are going to be easy."
Ball security has inevitably been a consistent hiccup for the Jazz across this season and last, which doesn't quite at too much of a shock considering the team's current young, developing, rebuilding state.
Yet, for the Jazz to start gaining some traction to land on the upward swing of that development, it starts with taking care of the basketball. During their matchup against Memphis, that goal didn't quite come to form.
"Turnovers on inbounds passes, turnovers on entry passes into our offense, not fighting for our space, sloppy with ball-handling in the backcourt, outlet pass turnovers that just don't need to happen," Hardy continued. "In those moments, the hardest part is that the hard work that the team is doing in all the other areas of the game are wiped away by one category."
The Jazz still had positive moments to latch onto for the night. Utah fought back from a 19-point deficit to make it a narrow game in the fourth and six players on the roster logged in double-digit points, as John Collins and Collin Sexton led the way with 22 a piece.
However, sometimes, ball security is inevitably the catalyst between wins and losses, and this one was just another example of that.
The Jazz will have one more shot later this year to right the ship against Memphis, as they've gone 0-3 against them in the season series so far. Next up, Utah has a date with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at 7:30 PM MT.
