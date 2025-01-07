Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will have an opportunity to secure their first three-game win streak of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday night, as they're set to take on the Atlanta Hawks at home for their first of two meetings of the year.
The Jazz are coming off impressive back-to-back wins in a Florida road trip over the weekend, taking down the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat and the injury-riddled Orlando Magic. Tonight, they'll have their chance at beating another Eastern Conference squad, as they've secured a 6-4 record against teams in the East this season.
As for the Hawks, they've struggled as of late, losing the last three games of their Western Conference road trip. Though, through that stint, Trae Young has had some impressive showings-- averaging 27.7 points and 10.7 rebounds on 39.3% shooting from three. If the Jazz want to continue their winning ways back at home, they'll have to be on their A-game defensively in stopping one of the league's best guards on the offensive end.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's first battle vs. the Hawks:
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Date/Time: Monday, January 5th, 4:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +5.5, ML +180 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
