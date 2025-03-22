Underrated Jazz Rookie Posting Inspiring First Season
The story of two-way Utah Jazz big man Oscar Tshiebwe’s life and journey to the NBA is one of inspiration and dedication.
Tshiebwe grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where his dad, a Pentecostal Pastor, instilled in him the importance of giving and serving. He continues to apply the lessons his late father taught him as a kid to the game of basketball and everyday life through unshakeable faith.
“I used to ask him; you don’t have enough. Why are you trying to help everybody like that? He said 'No, because that’s what God wants us to do,” Tshiebwe said.
Tshiebwe had a decorated four-year collegiate career that started at the University of West Virginia his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Kentucky. He was a two-time consensus All-American who won the Naismith Award, Wooden Award, and 2021-22 AP Player of the Year.
As a Junior at the University of Kentucky, Tshiebwe manifested the success he is seeing with the Utah Jazz and their G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.
“I can do more things with God because everything God has given us is possible,” Tshiebwe said.
Tshiebwe is a dominant rebounder and is averaging 18.6 rebounds a game in the G League. He recently got his opportunity to display his elite rebounding at the NBA level grabbing 10 boards in just 19 minutes off the bench in a 128-112 Jazz victory over the Washington Wizards.
What makes this performance even more impressive is that same morning at 10:30 a.m. MT, Tshiebwe tallied 37 points and 26 rebounds to lead the Salt Lake City Stars to a victory over the Mexico City Capitanes. He inspires his teammates and coaches through constant positivity and joy to be playing the game he loves.
“I do want to show love though, Oscar played 59 minutes today. Oscar also had 36 rebounds today,” head coach Will Hardy said following the Jazz win over Washington.
When given the opportunity in the NBA, Tshiebwe always gives 100 percent effort—whether it’s encouraging his teammates from the bench or attacking the glass with relentless pursuit.
“I love being here, I love my team. Every time I get [a] chance to cheer, to scream. I gotta do it,” Tshiebwe said.
Tshiebwe will also continue to lead the Salt Lake City Stars on their quest to win a G League championship. They are currently tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
“We’re going to go for it, we’re going for it every time we get a chance, we’re going to step in. I know God is behind us, so we’re going to keep pushing,” Tshiebwe said.
