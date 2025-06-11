Utah Jazz Workout 3 Prospects for No. 21 Pick in NBA Draft
Across recent weeks, the Utah Jazz have been bringing in an assortment of prospects who could be targets with their pair of second-round picks at 43 and 53 during the 2025 NBA Draft later this June, but now, the team has begun to bring in a few select candidates for their 21st-overall first-round pick.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz will be bringing in Nique Clifford, Drake Powell, and Ryan Kalkbrenner to host a workout on Friday.
In that same workout, the Jazz will also be hosting Tennessee's Chaz Lanier, a name who's seen projections closer to the second round.
The report comes as the first indications as to who the Jazz may be looking at towards the back-end of the second round, and in this batch, Utah will have two intriguing wings and a 7-foot big man to scout out in the building.
Nique Clifford is a 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard from Colorado State with two-way versatility and good athleticism. Last year, he landed on Third-Team Mountain West, starting in 36 games to average 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
Drake Powell, the 6-foot-6 freshman guard from UNC, is another wing with nice two-way versatility, but comes in as a bit more raw than Clifford, averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while putting together percentages worth 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from three.
Kalkbrenner, on the other hand, comes in as a towering 7-foot center with five years of experience at Creighton. During Kalkbrenner's 35 starts last season, he was averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks, shooting 65.3% from the field (leading the Big East), along with a 34.4% clip from three on nearly two threes a night.
While the three are the first amongst the pack to come in for a reported workout among the Jazz's potential targets at 21, expect more names to continue developing in the days to come, with candidates for number 5 to follow suit not too long after.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get going on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.