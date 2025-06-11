Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Workout 3 Prospects for No. 21 Pick in NBA Draft

Who could the Utah Jazz look to target at pick 21?

Jared Koch

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Across recent weeks, the Utah Jazz have been bringing in an assortment of prospects who could be targets with their pair of second-round picks at 43 and 53 during the 2025 NBA Draft later this June, but now, the team has begun to bring in a few select candidates for their 21st-overall first-round pick.

According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz will be bringing in Nique Clifford, Drake Powell, and Ryan Kalkbrenner to host a workout on Friday.

In that same workout, the Jazz will also be hosting Tennessee's Chaz Lanier, a name who's seen projections closer to the second round.

The report comes as the first indications as to who the Jazz may be looking at towards the back-end of the second round, and in this batch, Utah will have two intriguing wings and a 7-foot big man to scout out in the building.

Nique Clifford is a 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard from Colorado State with two-way versatility and good athleticism. Last year, he landed on Third-Team Mountain West, starting in 36 games to average 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Drake Powell, the 6-foot-6 freshman guard from UNC, is another wing with nice two-way versatility, but comes in as a bit more raw than Clifford, averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while putting together percentages worth 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from three.

Kalkbrenner, on the other hand, comes in as a towering 7-foot center with five years of experience at Creighton. During Kalkbrenner's 35 starts last season, he was averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks, shooting 65.3% from the field (leading the Big East), along with a 34.4% clip from three on nearly two threes a night.

Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

While the three are the first amongst the pack to come in for a reported workout among the Jazz's potential targets at 21, expect more names to continue developing in the days to come, with candidates for number 5 to follow suit not too long after.

The 2025 NBA Draft will get going on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

