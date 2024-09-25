Vegas Odds Reveal Intriguing 6MOTY Odds for Jazz's Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz already have a Sixth Man of the Year on the roster in Jordan Clarkson ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season... but what are the chances he reaches those heights again this year?
In the days leading up to the new season, Vegas oddsmakers have already shaken out how they foresee the race going down for the 2024-25 campaign, and the odds don't look too far out of reach for the Jazz guard.
DraftKings Sportsbook released their odds for the Sixth Man of the Year race for next season, where Clarkson ranked among the top five contenders for the award at +1300. The list was headlined by Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk taking the top spot at +475, followed by last year's winner, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid at +650:
Clarkson ended last season coming off of the bench in 36 of his total 55 games played, averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 41.3% shooting from the field and 29.4% shooting from three. He was still productive in his role as a spark plug scorer; however, he didn't quite measure up as well in his efficiency as his previous years in Utah.
Coming into this season, Clarkson seems primed for another season in his spot as one of the first off the bench and once again emerge as a focal point on the offensive end for the Jazz. If he can round out his efficiency numbers to inch closer to his previous 6MOTY campaign, securing another selection for the award may be possible.
Clarkson will be competing with some talented names in the backcourt, combined with Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, and the rookie newcomer Isaiah Collier, but if he can still manage a consistent volume of shots, his spot as one of the top scorers on this roster will stay intact.
Will his scoring be able to match on par with the likes of other contenders like Malik Monk, C.J. McCollum, or Caris LeVert? That remains to be seen. Yet, Clarkson has managed to get the nod before, and with continued consistency, it's in the realm of possibility once again.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!