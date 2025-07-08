WATCH: Kyle Filipowski Throws Down Highlight Poster vs. Grizzlies
In the midst of the Utah Jazz's summer league action vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, second-year big man Kyle Filipowski threw down a major highlight slam in the third quarter.
After an inbound from Brice Sensabaugh, Filipowski took on 3/4ths of the court before laying the hammer on Grizzlies forward GG Jackson. A bit of a rare, emphatic poster for the Duke big man, but one that certainly got the crowd to pop in the Huntsman Center.
At the end of the third quarter, Filipowski had totaled nine points for the Jazz on 3/9 shooting, getting 10 rebounds and three steals, also pairing with a highlight dunk in the process. It comes off a strong first outing during the Salt Lake City Summer League, as he finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and two assists, shooting an efficient 8/11 from the field.
Now, he's put an exclamation mark on the second of his three showings in SLC.
Filipowski was selected by the Jazz with the 32nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, playing in his second summer league with Utah this July.
After three quarters of action, the Jazz lead 83-76, as Brice Sensabaugh leads the team in scoring with 22 points.