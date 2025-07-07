Inside The Jazz

Knicks Make Big Announcement After Jordan Clarkson's Utah Jazz Buyout

The New York Knicks made a significant announcement on Jordan Clarkson's signing.

Jared Koch

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have made their signing of former Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson official.

According to a team release, the Knicks announced the signing of Clarkson earlier on Monday after he had officially cleared waivers and put pen to paper on his new contract.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Clarkson agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to join the Knicks, nearly the same figure as what he gave up in his buyout with the Jazz.

Along with the announcement of Clarkson signing on, the Knicks also officially announced their addition of Mike Brown as their new head coach, as well as the signing of Guerschon Yabusele, marking a busy day in New York.

It confirms what had already been known surrounding the former Sixth Man of the Year and his NBA future, but now the status is certified: Clarkson is a New York Knick.

Clarkson agreed to a buyout with the Jazz earlier last week after five and a half seasons with the team. He played in 340 total games with Utah, averaging a collective 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 42.8% shooting.

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's part of the major turnover the Jazz have conducted in recent days, with the likes of Collin Sexton being traded to the Charlotte Hornets, along with now John Collins being shipped off to the Los Angeles Clippers in a big three-team deal with the Miami Heat earlier on Monday. A busy yet statement offseason for the first year led by president of basketball ops, Austin Ainge.

Obviously, with Clarkson out of the fold, it's a tough pill to swallow for Jazz fans, but one that can not only allow Clarkson to get one step closer to an NBA title, yet also allows Utah to take a big jump in their rebuild and turn the page to a brand new era.

