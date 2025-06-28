What’s Next for the Utah Jazz After the NBA Draft?
After an exciting and successful couple of nights at the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz walked away with Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., and John Tonje. Now, the team's focus will shift to finalizing their roster for the 2025-26 NBA season through trades and free agency.
Let's dive into a few of the decisions they'll have to make.
Trades
The Jazz have several key veterans that other teams could register interest in. Two of the team's most valuable players, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, will certainly have their fair share of suitors. From all the reporting around the league, it seems unlikely that the Jazz will trade either.
On the other hand, John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson are all reportedly available, which makes sense. The Jazz have young players throughout their roster looking for playing time.
With each of these three veterans on expiring contracts and more valuable to teams better set up to win, trying to acquire future assets is more beneficial to the Jazz than keeping them.
We'll see what each of their markets holds, though. The Jazz have been unable to move these players in the past, and each provides value to the Jazz both with their play and superb professionalism.
Contract Situations
Kessler is eligible to sign a rookie contract extension this summer. After a bounce-back third NBA season, he and the Jazz could try to work on a long-term pact to tie him to the team for the long haul.
After drafting three rookies, the Jazz have 18 players under contract for the 2025-26 NBA season, with some nuance. It hasn't yet been reported if the team plans to sign the 53rd overall pick, John Tonje, to a standard deal or a two-way contract. If it's the latter, the Jazz would have a bit more flexibility at their disposal.
More importantly, the team has to decide on the futures of Johnny Juzang, Svi Mykhailiuk, KJ Martin, and Jaden Springer, with all of them having non-guaranteed contracts for the upcoming season. Each of their situations is unique and could be a reason for the team to keep them.
Martin has the most unique contract; he's owed just over $8 million, which the Jazz could use like an expiring trade exception if they decide to take it into the season.
Juzang has been with the Jazz for three seasons now after originally signing as an undrafted free agent. If the team were to keep one of these players around for basketball reasons, Juzang would be my prediction. He's worked hard within Utah's system and has turned himself into a knockdown shooter at 6'7.
With how tight the roster is, Mykhailiuk and Springer look to be the odd men out. I do expect Springer to at least spend summer league with the Jazz before a decision is made, and his backcourt defense could help him stick around.
Two-Way Shuffling
Additionally, the Jazz have two players headed for free agency in Micah Potter and Oscar Tshiebwe. Potter has been with the Jazz for three years and is no longer eligible to sign a two-way contract. Big O, however, could be brought back on a two-way or re-signed to a standard contract with the team.
It was announced shortly after the draft that the Jazz signed Big East Player of the Year, RJ Luis Jr., to a two-way contract for the upcoming year. He, along with Elijah Harkless, makes up 2/3 of the team's allotted hybrid spots. What the Jazz decide to do with Tonje's contract will also play a role in both the two-way and non-guaranteed contract puzzles.
Free Agency
While the Jazz don't seem to be in a position to be ultra-aggressive in free agency, they do have some tools at their disposal.
The Jazz will likely have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception for about $14 million that they could use to bring one or multiple players in. They could also be active in sign-and-trade scenarios with some of the players mentioned above or simply add some more veterans to guide the young talent for next season.
However, one thing is certain: the front office will have to make a lot of decisions in the coming weeks to determine what the 2025-26 Utah Jazz will look like. Buckle up, it should be fun.