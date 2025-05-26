Why the Utah Jazz Might Stay Silent in NBA Free Agency
It's no secret that the Utah Jazz aren't quite the most popular free agent destination on the board when looking across the field of NBA cities and teams.
Oftentimes, it's rare to see the Jazz turn out as major, splashy free agent spenders, whether they're in the midst of a full franchise rebuild, or even at the peak of their powers as a contending team. But with this year's free agency just over a month away from ensuing, it's the perfect time to take an early look at how Utah could approach this year's class, and if they could be in the market to make a surprising signing if the opportunity arises.
Of course, anything is always possible for a Danny Ainge front office, but when taking a step back at the state of this current Jazz roster, it's hard to expect Utah digging deep in their bag of free agent tricks.
In terms of the Jazz's roster outlook for next season, there are a ton of guys onboard who look the part of being virtual locks as one of the final 15 to make the cut that are already locked onto contracts through at least the 2025-26 campaign.
Each of the Jazz's six draft picks from the past two summers doesn't look to be going anywhere. Walker Kessler is on the verge of signing his rookie extension. Lauri Markkanen is less than one year removed from signing his respective deal. Young pieces like Johnny Juzang and K.J. Martin have proved enough to ride out their non-guaranteed deals for another season. And without an offseason trade involving John Collins, Collin Sexton, or Jordan Clarkson, they're also on the books for at least next season.
That makes 13 projected spots to be filled as is, leaving two traditional roster spots left for the Jazz. And that hasn't even factored in this year's group of incoming rookies– a draft in which Utah has four total draft picks at their disposal.
Beyond that, Utah's cap situation doesn't leave them extremely flexible. For the Jazz's group of four veterans in Markkanen, Collins, Sexton, and Clarkson, they're projected to have nearly 70% of their cap already reserved with their four contracts.
Utah may always look to ship one or multiple of those guys out this summer, and the league's cap number should be on the verge of increasing and alleviating that pressure, but it still won't be a simple hurdle to surpass in getting a ton of cap freed up for a considerable signing.
On the bright side for the Jazz, this year's free agency class isn't quite star-studded, so they won't be missing out on much. In terms of the best, most realistic options Utah would have at hand with no cap implications, there are veteran names like Ty Jerome, Naz Reid, Malik Beasley, and restricted options like Quentin Grimes, Jonathan Kuminga, or Josh Giddey, but nothing worth losing sleep over.
Instead, expect the Jazz to take this offseason similarly to last summer's approach: remain conservative, make a few moves around the edges, draft a new batch of appealing young talent, and continue the grow their organic, young talent into next season. It won't make any top headlines, but in Utah's effort to draft and develop their way to the top, this is how you do it.
