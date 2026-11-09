Utah Jazz Could Face Biggest Setback Yet With Keyonte George Injury

The Utah Jazz have suffered a barrage of early season injuries to their roster just 10 games into the new year.

And on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, those injuries only continued as Keyonte George would wind up leaving the game with an ankle injury in the first half.

Heading into Sunday's game, George was already listed as questionable to play due to an illness; an issue that would ultimately resolve itself before the Jazz took the floor.

But it wouldn't take long for George to go down with an alarming ankle injury. He wound up tripping over Timberwolves wing Jaylen Clark while getting back on defense, was on the ground in pain for a few moments, then would eventually head to the locker room and be ruled out for the contest.

Keyonte George rolled his ankle while running back on defense 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HDx86vqRTT — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 9, 2026

So what do we know about George's ankle injury? Well, we likely won't know more about the severity until the Jazz announce a further update on his status on Monday.

However, knowing that the Jazz are already down multiple starters in their rotation, paired with the fact that they're now 1-9 on the season through 10 games, a long-term injury to George would be an event that turns things from bad to worse for this Utah roster.

Keyonte George's Injury Makes an Even Tougher Climb for the Jazz

The last thing this Jazz roster needed after a 1-9 start to the year paired with multiple injuries is to suffer more injuries.

Jusuf Nurkic is already slated to miss the next two weeks on top of the time he's already missed with his preseason foot injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. is still within the six-week recovery window from his MCL tear in October. Lauri Markkanen has missed a couple of games as of late due to a wrist sprain.

And now, George is the newest Jazz player to be added to that list of injury woes: Utah's offensive engine, starting point guard, and best performer within their entire rotation throughout the first 10 games, and might be the guy Utah can least afford to lose for any stretch of time right now.

Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through George's first 10 games of the year, he's averaging pretty solid numbers of 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 44.9% shooting from the field.

Without him, the Jazz's guard rotation is slimmed down to rookie second pick Darryn Peterson, third-year guard Isaiah Collier, and recent two-way signee Kobe Bufkin; not exactly the same unit.

Being without George also takes a huge chunk of shot-making and offensive versatility out of the Jazz's lineup, thus making the job of producing a whole lot tougher for this offense that's ranked bottom 10 in the NBA through the first part of the new season.

For Utah to be at its best, and perhaps more importantly, to climb out of their current hole early in the season, George has to be on the floor. Now, though, he might just be one of four Jazz starters to be sidelined with some type of injury heading into this coming week.

Bottom Line

So long story short, the Jazz need to hope that George isn't forced out of the rotation for a significant amount of time.

A long-term absence for George, on top of the existing injury troubles this lineup has faced, is bound to leave this backcourt depth shallow, tank their offensive production, and only dig Utah deeper into the eight games under .500 that they currently sit at after 10 games.

Time will tell just how severe George's injury from Sunday might actually be, but at the very least, Jazz fans best be crossing their fingers for the news that Utah will release him surrounding their budding star guard.

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