Utah Jazz Stand Behind Will Hardy, Front Office Amid 1-7 Start

The Utah Jazz have fallen into a brutal 1-7 start through their first eight games of the 2026-27 season; far from the record that many expected this team to have heading into this year.

In fact, many saw this Jazz roster as one of the more notable breakout candidates across the entire NBA for this season.

With a budding young roster and a seemingly bright head coach in Will Hardy leading the way, the pieces finally felt like they were in place for Utah to take the next step in their rebuild process they first started in 2022.

Instead, the Jazz have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league within their first eight games.

They've lost seven games through their first eight, and rank in the bottom 10 teams in terms of offensive and defensive rating. It's led to growing criticism around Utah's coaching staff for some of their decisions over the early parts of the season, and even the front office for how they approached this summer.

Despite those early season struggles, though, it seems Jazz owner Ryan Smith is still remaining wildly confident in his coaching staff and front office's ability to turn things around.

What Ryan Smith Said About Jazz's Coaching Staff, Front Office

﻿In a recent interview with Chandler Holt of KSL Sports, Smith spoke about his feelings around the Jazz's coaching staff and front office, and made it clear that he was confident in both moving forward despite their rocky 1-7 start.

"Will's our guy. Austin's our guy. We're not changing anything," Smith said. "We're gonna work together and go through this. We have incredible people."

"These are championship pedigree people. They know what it looks like."

Sure, the Jazz haven't been up to the standard many had first expected them to be before the season.

But there's also several factors you can look at and understand why this team has gotten off to such a slow start.

They've been without two of their starters in the frontcourt, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic, due to injury. Their defense hasn't made any significant leaps from the last two seasons. The entire rotation has seemingly been stuck in a shooting slump as they've shot a collective 31.4% from three-point range through the first eight games.

Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr., center, watches the game from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In reality, the Jazz are still a young team trying to make the jump from being a rebuilding to a winning team in the Western Conference, and the process to get there isn't one that happens overnight. This group is certainly learning exactly that through the first few weeks of this season.

But knowing those implications also means that now is far too early to consider any changes around the coaching staff or front office the Jazz have put in place.

Guys like Will Hardy and Austin Ainge have often been touted as some of the brightest young minds in the NBA within their respective roles, and Ryan Smith still certainly feels that way even as Utah is in the middle of a 1-7 start.

Smith still anticipates the Jazz to eventually turn things around, especially once this team is able to get healthier in the coming weeks.

"Now, we need to start turning it up, and we're going to. It'll be very different once we get a couple of these guys back from a consistency standpoint."

"We're not happy with the start by any means. But there's only so many levers you can pull given where you're at in the season. We're definitely looking at this as a two, three, four year [journey], and our goal is to win a championship."

So while the Jazz do have changes to make in order to rise up to the level many first expected this roster to be at, don't expect any major adjustments coming to this coaching staff or front office. Ownership is feeling calm and remaining patient, just as they have throughout the entire rebuild process.

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