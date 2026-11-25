The Utah Jazz are reportedly interested in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Shreyas Laddha, the Jazz have spoken with the Clippers about potential trades for both big men and wing depth.

As to which players the Jazz might be interested in obtaining from the Clippers, we aren't really sure of who they might have an interest in. We only know of the positions they might be targeting.

However, by taking a step back and surveying the talent around LA's roster, a few names do stick out as strong fits for Utah, and might be players to keep an eye on as targets for the Jazz over the coming weeks to months.

With that in mind, let's break down three names on the Clippers' roster who tend to make the most sense for the Jazz to pursue:

C Isaiah Jackson

Nov 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards Victor Wembanyama (1) and Keldon Johnson (3) try to block out LA Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jazz were in the market for big man depth from the Clippers, Isaiah Jackson makes the most sense–– not only for Utah to acquire, but also from LA's perspective, given that a move could pivot from his $13.4 million salary over the next two seasons.

Jackson would provide a lot of what the Jazz are looking for at their big man spot: while he's only 6-foot-8, he can be a positive defensive presence in the frontcourt who currently average over a block and a steal per game, while also averaging a double double per 36 minutes.

As the Jazz get Jusuf Nurkic back healthy in the next week or so, and see both Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. back healthy in December, maybe another center isn't seen as a dire addition to Utah's roster. But Jackson does stand out as an impactful rotational piece who wouldn't break the bank in terms of the cost to acquire him, if another center was seen as necessary.

F Derrick Jones Jr.

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be the name to circle as the best, most impactful piece the Jazz could acquire from the Clippers––within reason. Someone like Derrick Jones Jr. could be a great presence to have as a starter or bench contributor on both ends of the floor; someone who provides great athleticism, length, and versatility.

Jones Jr. is averaging over 10 points on over 44% shooting from three. Pair that with a block and a steal per game, and this could be just the type of player Utah could use to help their upside defensively, while also adding a boost in their shot-making that's struggled throughout the start of the year.

He's also on an expiring $10 million contract that gives the Jazz a route to acquire him for a cheap package, while also not being tied up with him under a long-term deal. A low-risk, high-reward addition that the Jazz should have a laser focus on if they were seriously considering a move with the Clippers.

G/F Gradey Dick

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Gradey Dick (9) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's more of a shot-in-the-dark move for the Jazz: Gradey Dick hasn't had the most ideal start to his career over the first four years he's been in the league, but maybe a rental opportunity with the Jazz could be a beneficial change-of-scenery that helps him get back on track for the long-term.

His start to this season with the Clippers hasn't even been too bad: he's averaging over seven points a night on a really impressive 48.0% clip from three-point range; showing off the high-end shooting ability he was first drafted for.

The Jazz could use that type of sharpshooting production in their own lineup right now. If the Clippers are willing to part ways with Dick for cheap, then maybe Utah could be one to try and claim the lottery ticket.

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