The Utah Jazz have seen their name involved in a handful of trade rumors across the past several days despite being several weeks out from the league trade deadline.

And the latest of those trade rumors has connected the Jazz with interest in "various" players on a specific team–– but we don't exactly know which players those could be.

According to Shreyas Laddha of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz have spoken to the LA Clippers about "a couple" of players, with big men and wing depth remaining the primary focus of what Utah is looking for.

"One league source told The Tribune that Utah has spoken with the Los Angeles Clippers about a couple of different players," Laddha wrote.

"According to the source, the Jazz initially reached out about various Clippers bigs, but the focus has shifted to wing depth. The source noted that Utah didn’t have specific players in mind, but the Jazz have 'cast a wide net.”

It's an interesting report as it relates to the Jazz's potential trade plans. While the news does indicate that Utah has certainly been active in surveying the trade market, we don't exactly know who the front office could have an interest in.

The Jazz do make sense as a trade partner to keep an eye on, considering they've been a team who has been heavily underwhelming when compared to their preseason expectations entering the year. A mid-season trade could help offer a spark to turn the operation around in a right direction.

While it's still early on in the season, the Clippers do appear to be a trade partner that does hold assets the Jazz have interest in. And just by looking at LA 's roster on the surface, we might be able to pick apart who Utah could be trying to get their hands on.

Who Could the Jazz Have Interest in Trading For?

We know the Jazz have interest in two positions of need in their potential trade discussions with the Clippers: big men depth and wing depth. And LA does have a few interesting names worth watching at each spot.

The Jazz could be looking at two of the Clippers' big men on their depth chart: Isaiah Jackson and Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser; a pair of guys who are 25 years old or younger, and could help provide another layer of size and rebounding ability within their depleted frontcourt.

The Clippers also have an interesting combination of wings that could be of interest as well: Max Strus is an experienced veteran shooter who could help the Jazz's offensive woes. Rui Hachimura could fill that same role and even more. Gradey Dick could even be worth a look as a low-risk, high-reward young player.

The one name I'd keep the closest watch on, though, is Derrick Jones Jr.; an athletic, defensive-minded wing in the Clippers' frontcourt who could fit what Utah needs in their frontcourt, and has the ability to fill in as a starting-level, or strong bench contributor on both ends of the floor.

Nov 17, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) moves to the basket against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, there's no guarantees that the Jazz go out and make a move–– at least at this point in the calendar.

The Jazz and the rest of the league have until mid-December before trade restrictions are lifted for those that were signed in free agency this offseason. It might take even longer for trades to develop as the deadline hits in February.

So don't hold your breath for the Jazz to take a swing on the market here over the coming days. But do keep an eye on the Clippers as a potential trade partner when that move to shake up the roster inevitably does come to form.

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