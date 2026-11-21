The Utah Jazz came back down to earth on Friday night after back-to-back wins earlier in the week, as they couldn't extend their winning streak against the Phoenix Suns in a 101-111 loss on their home floor.

It was a game for the Jazz where, offensively, things just couldn't seem to click. Utah shot less than 42% from the field and 25.6% from three, while only one player managed to score 20 points–– that being rookie Darryn Peterson.

Yet, despite that lack of shot-making from the Jazz, head coach Will Hardy wasn't ready to circle those offensive woes as the biggest reason that his guys came up short on Friday night.

"That's a tough game," Hardy said after Utah's loss on Saturday. "Obviously, a night where we couldn't really make a shot from it felt like anywhere. That makes the game hard. I thought in the first half, we got a lot of good looks. I thought in the second half, their physicality bothered us some."

"There's a lot to clean up, but some nights when the shooting for us is this poor, it's easy to point at that and say, 'Oh, that's why we lost. We missed a bunch of free throws and open threes.' Our responsibility is to always know the difference between, hey, these parts we can't control."

Will Hardy Saw Two Areas of Weakness for the Jazz vs. the Suns

Obviously, not making shots will make the job of stacking up wins a whole lot tougher than if those looks were hitting the bottom of the net. But Will Hardy saw two other areas of weakness for the Jazz that didn't help their case much either: that's their transition defense and rebounding.

"The guys try to make every shot. There's no reason to sit there and yell, 'Hey, make one.' That's not impactful at all," Hardy continued. "But there are definitely things that are within our control. In particular tonight, I thought it was our transition defense and our rebounding."

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches the team warm up before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to argue against that lack of transition defense. The Suns had 17 fast break points to the Jazz's five; a result that turned out even worse than Utah's league-worst 9.7 fastbreak points per game on the season.

On the glass, though, Utah actually won the battle 52-49 throughout the course of the night. But against a Suns team that ranks 29th in defensive rebounding and 28th in total rebounding, the Jazz's size should've overwhelmed them a bit more than they actually did.

And when combining that lack of commanding the boards with the limited shot-making, you can see how the Suns found their way to a winning result.

At the very least, it gives Hardy and the Jazz a clear area of their game plan to work on in the days and weeks ahead.

"I thought our transition defense and rebounding are areas where we can improve. I do recognize that, when you miss that many shots, there are a lot more opportunities for transition defense," Hardy said.

"But I thought blocking out defensively was an area where, tonight, it got away from us a little bit. Offensively, I think we can continue to make quick decisions, trust the pass and trust the spacing."

The Jazz will have a day of rest before getting back to work on their home floor against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, where hopefully, the shots can fall a bit more effectively, and this short-handed rotation can somehow find better results on the glass and defending in transition.

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