The Utah Jazz have suffered no shortage of injury concerns through the first few weeks of the 2026-27 season, which has resulted in over half of their regular starting lineup being forced to the sidelines due to long-term injuries.

However, it seems as if things are trending in the right direction for one of those starters in the Jazz rotation to get back into the mix in the near future–– and that veteran center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Latest on Jusuf Nurkic's Lingering Foot Injury

According to an update from the Jazz, Nurkic will be re-evaluated in one week from the lingering second toe injury of his right foot.

"Jusuf Nurkić was re-evaluated by medical staff for the second toe injury of his right foot. He is continuing to make progress and participate in team on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in one week."

It's certainly a step in the right direction for Nurkic to make his return to the Jazz's lineup.

Nurkic, who started in 36 of the 41 total games he played for the Jazz last season, has been sidelined since leaving the first game of Utah's preseason against the Denver Nuggets with an injury to his right foot.

At first, the Jazz had given Nurkic a re-evaluation timeline of four weeks, which had put him on track for a return at the beginning of November. Four weeks came and went, Nurkic was re-evaluated, and was due to miss at least one more week with the same injury.

Now, after that extra week has since passed, Nurkic is due to miss at least one more. However, on a more positive note, his return does seem to be sitting right around the corner, considering he's back to working with the team in on-court activities.

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) fouls Denver Nuggets forward/center Zeke Nnaji (22) in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Nurkic back into the mix–– whenever that time does come–– will be a huge help to not only the Jazz's center depth and overall size, but also their offensive versatility, thanks to the impact that the veteran big man provides with his playmaking and screening ability.

Through the 41 games that Nurkic was healthy in last season, he had put together some of the strongest numbers of his career thus far with 10.9 points on 50.3% shooting from the field, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in a little over 26 minutes a night.

Once he's able to get back into the Jazz's rotation, that level of production will be extremely helpful for a team that currently sits in the bottom five of the NBA for offensive rating.

Yet, it appears that Utah will have to remain patient for at least one more week as Nurkic gets back to 100%.

What to Expect for the Next Week as Nurkic Remains Out

A one-week re-evaluation timeline will put Nurkic on track to miss at least the next four games of the season: their Friday night NBA Cup matchup against the Phoenix Suns, a home matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, their third game of the year vs. the LA Lakers, and their final NBA Cup contest facing the Denver Nuggets.

As Nurkic remains sidelined, the Jazz's big man rotation will continue to be a little shorthanded as they have been since the start of the season, left to the likes of Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski.

The Jazz have won back-to-back games against the LA Clippers and the Lakers with Bamba as a part of the starting five, so expect to see him continuing to lead the way at Utah's five spot, with Hayes remaining as the primary backup until further notice.

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