3 Realistic Trade Candidates the Jazz Could Still Deal Before the Season

The Utah Jazz, now around two months away from tipping off their 2026-27 regular season, haven't been rumored to be involved in any trades as of late. Right now, they appear confident and prepared for the year ahead with their roster as-is.

But that doesn't mean the Jazz won't make a trade to shake up their roster in the weeks ahead. This front office has some members who are prone to making some surprises, and if they see a move that needs to be made, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

In the case of Utah, they have a few players around the rotation whose future has become a bit less cemented than others. And as a result, they could, hypothetically, be someone the front office wants to move off earlier rather than later before the new year kicks off, and get some returning value for them.

With that in mind, let's look at three players around the Jazz's roster who could become realistic trade candidates before the new season starts:

Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz could certainly find a place in their rotation for Brice Sensabaugh this season. He's coming off a career year in 2025-26 where he found his groove as a bench scorer and outside shooter, and may just fill that same role this year in more of a winning environment.

But the Jazz have a decision to make on Sensabaugh's future soon. He's a restricted free agent next summer if the team doesn't sign him to an extension before July of 2027. And to this point, there hasn't been any signs that Utah would be interested in inking that deal as soon as this offseason.

That doesn't mean the Jazz should absolutely trade Sensabaugh. If Utah wanted to pay him his desired contract to keep him in his current role for the long term, they should. However, if that long-term deal isn't going to be reached this offseason or next, perhaps a trade to get value in return for him makes the most sense.

John Konchar

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) reacts after completing a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Konchar, while a productive, rotation-level wing who could play minutes for Utah, immediately sticks out as someone that could be an easy trade chip for the Jazz to plug into a trade on his own, or as an additional moving piece in a larger package.

Konchar is on an expiring contract that will make him an unrestricted free agent next offseason. He’s making less than $10 million on his current deal that makes him easy to plug into a bigger deal, and with how the Jazz's rotation is panning out for the season ahead, there are no guarantees that he'll get minutes on a nightly basis, if at all.

The Jazz could trade Konchar now, or place him into a package with another player, and claim value on him now before his $6.1 million deal expires next summer and he walks to a different team.

Cody Williams

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps it's too early for the Jazz to hit the trade button on their 2024 lottery pick. I would argue that it is too early. But the idea of Utah at least shopping around the trade market for a deal involving Cody Williams certainly isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

Williams had an awful rookie season, a better sophomore season in 2025-26, and now heads into his third year where he'll be due for big minutes in the second unit because of his defensive upside, yet hasn't exactly developed into a piece that Utah and their front office can confidently say is part of their long-term plans.

The Jazz have two years left on Williams' rookie deal in the event they accept his team option next offseason, expected to be worth $7.6 million. If Utah didn't want to pay that, or simply didn't see him as a future piece of the rotation, a trade now, or into the season at the deadline would be something worth consideration.

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