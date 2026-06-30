5 Signings That Could Make Sense for Utah Jazz as Free Agency Opens

This offseason's NBA free agency period has officially arrived––meaning that the Utah Jazz will be zeroing in on the opportunity to bring in one, or multiple, veteran players from the open market with the hopes that they'll be able to join this roster to make a notable impact this coming season.

When it comes to the Jazz, they'll have a decent bit of money to spend. While a lot of their energy will be focused on coming to terms on a new deal for restricted free agent Walker Kessler, Utah also has their full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to spend.

It's not enough for the Jazz to go make a big splash acquisition. However, it is enough for them to go plug a few remaining holes on their roster that may still have with a few budget-friendly options; so long as their value doesn't eclipse $15 million AAV.

With that in mind, let's sort through five free agents that the Jazz should keep an eye on as options that would make sense for them to bring in for next season:

Marcus Smart | G, Lakers

Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) looks to pass the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets have already emerged as early favorites in the race to bring in Marcus Smart, so maybe him being available for Utah once the action kicks off is wishful thinking.

Yet, if he is up for grabs, Smart makes a lot of sense for what the Jazz need to prioritize in this year's free agency: perimeter defense, and on top of that, an experienced, proven winning veteran that could inject some poise into this young roster looking to take the next step this coming season.

He's got previous history with the Ainges from their time together with the Boston Celtics, considering Danny Ainge was the executive to have first drafted Smart. And he even has a brief connection with head coach Will Hardy from his time coaching with Boston as an assistant.

If there was interest in adding Smart's skillset to this group, perhaps the Jazz leadership could sway him to come aboard.

Matisse Thybulle | G, Trail Blazers

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thybulle has suffered from injury woes across the past two seasons, dealing with both a thumb and knee injury during his most recent 2025-26 campaign, limiting him to 30 regular season games with the Trail Blazers. So maybe there's some hesitancy from the Jazz brass to pay him.

But, like Smart, Thybulle does have a knack for the defensive side of the ball that the Jazz could utilize. He has good size to do so on the perimeter at 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan, has averaged over two steals a game for the past two seasons, and has two All-Defensive Team selections to his name––albeit coming all the way back in 2021 and 2022.

He sets up as a solid, affordable option the Jazz could look towards in hopes of refining their defensive inconsistencies from the past several years, so long as he's able to stay on the floor.

De'Anthony Melton | G, Warriors

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) smiles as he warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Melton has really begun to turn a corner into having some of the best years of his pro career, at least within his past two seasons being housed in Golden State.

In 2025-26, he averaged a career-high 12.3 points on 40.7% from the field with 2.0 steals per game, providing the defensive versatility that the Warriors needed in their backcourt. That skillset could translate well into the Jazz's own lineup.

Melton's shooting ability has seen some volatility in recent years, having shot a near-career low from three last season at 29.4%. But if Will Hardy can unlock his impact on the offensive end as a depth piece in the second unit, his fit makes a ton of sense.

Tobias Harris | F, Pistons

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Harris has been connected to the Jazz in prior offseasons. Back in 2024, there were multiple rumors that Utah had connected the veteran forward as someone to bring into their frontcourt before inevitably signing his deal with the Detroit Pistons.

But now, Harris is a free agent once again. And it seems like a return to the Pistons is unlikely to happen. So could the Jazz look into adding Harris again? It's not impossible to imagine.

Harris wouldn't be a starter on this Jazz roster like he has been for most of his career. So maybe he wants to find a bigger role elsewhere. But his size and offensive versatility tend to fit well with this Utah core; that would make him a stellar sixth or seventh man to bring off the bench.

Last season, Harris' production fell off just a bit from the norm, averaging 13.3 points on 46.9% shooting from the field––his lowest scoring average dating back to 2013. Though, perhaps the Jazz could tap into his potential on that end of the floor as a tested and valuable veteran.

Rui Hachimura | F, Lakers

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) controls the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half in game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It could be tough for the Jazz to fend off what'll likely be a competitive market for Hachimura. His outstanding length, two-way versatility, and near-career-best shooting numbers from three (44.3% on 3.9 attempts per game) make him someone that several teams could use and keep watch of in the coming days.

But those same reasons make him a perfect target for the Jazz to fill into their second unit. He's someone that could easily plug into the starting lineup when necessary, works off the ball extremely well, and offers the defensive upside that Utah will need to add in some shape or form during this year's free agency period.

If the Jazz were to target a frontcourt upgrade with their full MLE, Hachimura might be at the top of their list as someone that should be targeted and could make a huge impact.

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