Kevin Love's Jazz Future Gets Murkier With 76ers Interest

The Utah Jazz have yet to agree to a deal to bring back Kevin Love to their roster for the 2026-27 season.

As of now, Love is still a free agent. And as for the Jazz, they have 15 players signed onto their roster that make up for a full NBA roster. At this point, signs seem to point towards Utah not signing Love to their roster without another roster move to clear up a roster spot.

But despite those circumstances, the talks surrounding a Love return to Utah still haven’t totally subsided leading up to next season–– and another team has emerged as a potential landing spot for him as well: the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jazz, 76ers Remain in Play for Kevin Love–– But There's a Problem

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Love's representation has been in touch with the 76ers since LeBron James decided to join Philadelphia, but a return to Utah could also still be in play because of the relationship that Love has built with head coach Will Hardy.

Love's agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, has been in touch with the Philadelphia 76ers' front office since James picked Philadelphia, sources told ESPN," McMenamin wrote, "Philly would need to make a move to accommodate the 38-year-old Love... Though Love has interest in pairing with James to pursue a championship, he has maintained a strong relationship with Jazz coach Will Hardy, serving as a veteran voice with that young group, sources said."

The big hurdle that's in play for Love joining either of the 76ers or the Jazz is the amount of players that each team has currently on their roster. Right now, each is above the regular season roster limit and would need to make another move to clear up room for the 38-year-old vet.

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic during overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were rumors arising previously hinting that Love could be following James wherever he ended up in his own free agency. Other suitors in the mix for him had much more open space on their respective rosters, but the 76ers were not one of them. They had a full roster, and makes it tougher to imagine Love signing there.

And the Jazz's roster is pretty packed as is. have 20 players on their roster heading into next season. They have a 15-man roster with three two-way deals and two training camp deals.

Utah does have a non-guaranteed contract in the form of Mo Bamba's two-year deal, which they could cut before opening night to add Love instead and only incur a $200,000 cap hit. That outcome, however, has yet to see much traction just yet, and Bamba might just be someone the Jazz expect to have on their opening night roster.

Love did play well in the reps that he got for the Jazz last season. He played in 37 games to log 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, shooting 37.3% from three in a little over 16 minutes per game.

That production, paired with the positive presence that Love had in the locker room as a tested veteran that many of his teammates loved to have around, made him certainly worth a look to re-sign on next year's roster, if it made sense. Love made it clear that if the team was willing, he'd come back.

So far though, Utah hasn't shown any signs that they'll bring him back. And now, he could be en route to joining the 76ers in the coming weeks, if they're able to find space on their own roster for him.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!