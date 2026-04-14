Kevin Love Makes Feelings Clear on Re-Signing With Utah Jazz

Outside of the glaring situation that remains for Utah Jazz restricted free agent Walker Kessler, the two other big pending free agents the team will have hitting the market this summer are their pair of veteran big men, Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love.

Both Nurkic and Love, as the season went on, were phased out of the Jazz's rotation largely due to the team's overarching goals of developing their young talent and progressing their rebuild for a chance to catapult forward in the 2026-27 campaign. Yet, in the process, each still remained huge pieces of their locker room dynamic, and nestled their way into becoming valuable veteran voices.

Now, as both are set to hit the open market, the verdict remains to be seen on what will happen in the situation of both veterans.

But when asked about his short time with the Jazz, he clearly loves where his feet are planted. And if he had it his way, he'd be back in Utah for next season in an instant.

"[Jusuf Nurkic and] myself, were in a unique situation. Me, specifically, just coming into my 18th year, and I don't know what to expect, coming from a place with the Heat, and with that organization, where I thought I'd end my career. This is the NBA. It's a business, right? And sometimes your life and certain things in it can get uprooted, even in your worst years."

"I came here and I know what to expect. But, whether it was Austin [Ainge], whether it was Will [Hardy], whether it was [Justin Zanik], whether it was Ryan [Smith]... I was very surprised and welcomed with open arms by everyone... I've had a truly great experience here, and that has remained throughout the course of this year, even the circumstances we find ourselves in."

Kevin Love on his season with the Jazz and what's ahead as he hits free agency:



🗣️"I was very surprised and welcomed with open arms by everyone. I've been on record saying I've had a truly great experience here..."



"[Me and Jusuf Nurkic] would be back here in an instant." pic.twitter.com/kgZPhwQSXO — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 13, 2026

"From Ryan [Smith] all the way down to our equipment managers, the people that clean the building, our security that welcomes us into the arena, bus drivers, the people that work at the airport, whoever it is, they've been incredible... Like, [me and Nurkic would be back here in an instant."

Kevin Love Interested in Re-Signing With Jazz

From being traded to the Jazz from the Miami Heat last summer as an initial early buyout candidate to now finding his place as a truly beloved veteran in Utah's building, it's a different outcome than most may have expected upon the move to first bring the former All-Star to town.

However, now Love is making his pitch for an extended stay; something that many around the Jazz locker room would likely advocate for as well, but needs the chips to fall in place this offseason to see it truly come to fruition.

"I don't know what the future holds for me, but I would hope that, whether it be the front office or ownership or the coaching staff, and all the powers that be would look at me as a vet that they would think to bring in," Love said."I know I have a lot to give, even if that's not playing. I know each and every teammate there would say the same."

Mar 9, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kevin Love (42) runs down the court as the Jazz bench celebrates in the third quarter at Delta Center. . Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

During his time on the floor with the Jazz, Love played in a grand total of 37 games to average 6.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while averaging just above 15 minutes a night.

Love might not get much playing time on a nightly basis in the event he is signed on for another season, especially as the Jazz's young talent continues to find its way into more impactful rotational roles and start gunning for playoff positioning.

Though, the value he'd offer up on the day-to-day as simply an experienced, insignificant, veteran, there's a good chance the Jazz find a way for a one-year deal to come his way once free agency gets kick-started in July.

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