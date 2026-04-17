The One Veteran Utah Jazz Can't Afford to Lose This Offseason

Headed into this year's free agency class, the Utah Jazz have most of their key pieces (outside of Walker Kessler) retained under contract on either a big time extension, like in the case of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., or players who are still on their rookie contracts like Keyonte George and Ace Bailey.

So once the market opens up, they won't have much to worry about in terms of retaining their talent on the roster, as long as all goes according to plan with Kessler's situation.

However, the Jazz will also have a couple of notable veterans slated to hit that unrestricted market that might also be best suited in bringing back on a new, team-friendly contract.

One of those names, while potentially a bit overlooked, will be critical in maximizing their success in the second unit; that being Jusuf Nurkic.

Jusuf Nurkic Needs to Re-Sign With Jazz

Nurkic saw his one season with the Jazz ultimately cut short after 41 games before being sidelined for the rest of the year due to nose surgery. But it was in that time that the veteran big man proved his value in a big way––particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

In those 41 games, Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, primarily as the Jazz's starting five in place of an injured Walker Kessler.

As an offensive rebounder, a screener, and a solid playmaker for his position, Nurkic proved his value in a big way after arriving as a bit od a throw-in within the Collin Sexton trade last offseason. Now, there's even a strong case to be made that he can find a real rotational spot in next year's lineup.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Nurkic's playmaking, combined with his size and screening ability, made him a perfect asset in a Jazz offense predicated around Will Hardy's ball movement and spacing. That's an aspect of his offense that isn't going away anytime soon, even as Utah heads into what will be a vastly different-looking 2026-27 campaign from what this year presented.

So rather than just letting Nurkic walk on the open market––which might've been the initial expectation headed into the offseason–– having him back as the backup five brings the perfect blend of offensive versatility necessary in a frontcourt rotation headlined by a defensive anchor like Walker Kessler.

And combined with the positive veteran presence and open desire Nurkic has for the Jazz, it makes his fit on next year's roster, along with Kevin Love, that much more appealing to make come to a reality.

"It would be easy to come back, and I want to come back. Love everything about the state and the team," Nurkic said. "It was one of those things that you didn't have expectations, and ends up a beautiful thing."

Jusuf Nurkic on his pending free agency and potentially returning to Utah:



🗣️"It would be easy to come back, and I want to come back. Love everything about the state and the team."



"It was one of those things that you didn't have expectations, and ends up a beautiful thing." https://t.co/HblmiKse0W pic.twitter.com/G5ILOWiYCg — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 13, 2026

Anything can happen over the course of an NBA offseason. But if all goes as expected, the Jazz could sign Nurkic to a short-term deal that can keep him on as a valuable veteran and rotational big man for next season, and add another spark of offensive versatility and necessary depth in the frontcourt.

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