Everything Jazz Fans Should Know for NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors

The Utah Jazz are just a few days away from arriving at the 2026 NBA Draft; a long-awaited moment for the franchise after a gruelling season of losses that's now awarded them the second-overall pick on the board.

And while the Jazz won't have to wait long before making their selection, there's still a lot to unpack as it relates to how their selection pans out once they're on the clock.

Many drafts often have the first, second, and even third-overall pick widely cemented long before the draft arrives, but this year's landscape seems to be panning out a bit differently. It makes for a bit more of an exciting process, though is sure to leave Jazz fans feeling anxious until their draft card is finally submitted.

As we're stuck waiting for that verdict to become official, everything to know in the days ahead of this year's long-awaited NBA Draft:

The Jazz's Draft Picks

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Wizards former player John Wall, Utah Jazz former player Keynote George, Memphis Grizzlies former player Tayshaun Prince and Chicago Bulls former player Toni Kukoc pose for a photo during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Jazz only have one selection in this year's draft: their No. 2 pick. No second rounders will be on tap unless they decide to trade for one–– which could certainly be in play once reaching day two of the action.

But all of the focus will, and should, be on what the Jazz do in the first round. That No. 2 pick will be the highest the team has selected in the NBA Draft since 1980 when they landed Dr. Dunkenstein himself, Darrell Griffith, before the lottery was even established.

The Three Top Targets to Watch

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The discussion around the Jazz's first-round pick in the draft will be a lot simpler compared to the past few years; there are only three names to keep an eye on as to who will be their ultimate selection: BYU wing AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, and Duke forward Cameron Boozer.

It's tough to pinpoint exactly who of those three the Jazz would have ranked at the top of their board. All three have their respective unique qualities that make them unanimous top-three picks. Dybantsa's got the ideal physical profile, Peterson has the offensive upside, and Boozer has the established production.

However, the general consensus remains that if Utah were to have the number one pick, Dybantsa would be the one to keep an eye on, considering someone the front office has kept their eye on since he's been playing high school ball in the state, and went to college right down the road at BYU.

But there's a good chance Dybantsa won't be on the board by the time the Jazz are picking. The Washington Wizards have been the favorites to select him since the lottery unfolded last month, even with the recent Peterson-at-first-overall chatter heating up in recent days.

If Utah's left between Peterson and Boozer, it looks like it could be a bit of a toss-up as to who would be on the Jazz's draft card, even if Peterson might be the better fit for their current positional needs.

What the Rumors Are Saying

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There's a lot of buzz to keep up with at this time of the offseason, especially when it comes to what the Jazz's plans might be at second-overall. In the days ahead, that noise will only be getting louder.

But based on the intel we know now, here's a glimpse of a few eye-catching rumors that have popped up in recent days that could hint at where the Jazz are leaning:

Jazz Are Still Torn for Who They'll Select?

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the Jazz are "genuinely torn" for who their preferred selection is at pick two between their top three options of Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer:

"The Utah Jazz are “genuinely torn” between selecting AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer or Darryn Peterson one week away from the NBA Draft, league sources told The Athletic."

Darryn Peterson Not Interested in Utah?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, Peterson's camp might want to avoid joining Utah for more reasons than just being the number one pick. Part of that reason is because of potential positional overlap with Keyonte George.

"Sources say there's as much motivation to avoid a positional overlap with incumbent ballhandler Keyonte George on the team that holds the No. 2 overall pick as there is a desire to go No. 1 ahead of Dybantsa and Boozer. George is already in line for a major payday in rookie scale contract extension talks this offseason after a breakout third season and sources say that the Jazz prize him as an absolute cornerstone now."

Jazz Anticipated Darryn Peterson's Declined Workout

The Athletic's Tony Jones reports that Darryn Peterson's decline to work out with the Jazz was actually somewhat expected by Utah's front office. However, if they're truly interest in him, that hesitancy won't stop them from drafting him.

"The Jazz, according to league sources, weren’t surprised by Peterson’s canceled workout. They anticipated it, on some levels. They also won’t hesitate to select Peterson if they determine the former Kansas star guard is the best player on the board when they pick."

Don't Expect the Jazz to Trade No. 2 Pick

According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the Jazz are "highly unlikely" to trade the second pick–– whether that be in a move up with the Washington Wizards, or a move down the board.

"I’ll tell you what I actually heard, credibly, from executives across the league and from people inside the Jazz — Utah trading the second pick is highly unlikely."

Darius Acuff Blew Away the Jazz in Workout?

According to both Tony Jones of The Athletic and ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, the Jazz were notably impressed with Arkansas guard Darius Acuff in their pre-draft meeting. That probably won't change their plans at pick two, though.

"Sources also confirm Kendrick Perkins' report that the Jazz had Darius Acuff in for a workout recently and he was very impressive. Those sources cautioned, however, that the Jazz are likely zeroed in on Dybantsa, Boozer or Peterson with the No. 2 pick."

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