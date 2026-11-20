The Utah Jazz have suddenly found themselves mentioned in a couple of interesting trade rumors over the past few days.

Just earlier this week, the Jazz were connected with potential interest in acquiring Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. And now only a few days later, Utah is now connected with interest in a trade involving someone on their own roster: Isaiah Collier.

According to a recent report from Grant Afseth of the Fastbreak Journal, the Jazz have recently been discussing trades involving Isaiah Collier, including a potential deal with the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Tre Jones.

"The Utah Jazz have recently discussed trades involving guard Isaiah Collier, sources told Fastbreak Journal. Tre Jones of the Chicago Bulls was among the players Utah targeted, but Chicago was not interested in what the Jazz offered, sources said. It is believed Utah wants an upgrade in the backcourt," Afseth wrote.

When breaking down the potential trade interest from the Jazz, it makes a good bit of sense–– both as it relates to their interest in adding another guard to their backcourt, as well as a trade to send Collier out in the near future.

And really, it might only be a matter of time before the Jazz pull the trigger on such a move, even if it's not involving Jones and the Bulls.

Isaiah Collier Could Be on the Move Relatively Soon

The trade rumors involving Collier–– if true–– is more proof from the Jazz and their front office that they don't exactly see the third-year guard as a piece of their future plans.

This season, the Jazz have slashed Collier's minutes from where they stood in both his first and second seasons in the league.

He hasn't exactly found a consistent role in the rotation throughout the first month on the schedule, and Utah also declined his fourth-year team option for this summer that will make him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

That last part of the equation is especially important: the Jazz have already made their contractual intentions clear for Collier once the season comes to an end, and virtually put the writing on the wall that he probably won't be a part of the team once we arrive at this time next year.

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) tries to get past Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So rather than keep Collier as a part of the roster for the remainder of this season, why not survey the trade market to see if any other team could be interested in taking a flier on the 22-year-old?

Collier, while he might not be the most appealing fit for the Jazz and their long-term endeavors, still has some potential to bank on that might lead to an opposing team, or even multiple, to be interested in taking a swing on him in a deal to bring him on for the rest of the season.

The dilemma for the Jazz simply becomes finding an acceptable deal involving Collier that doesn't exactly just send him out for pennies on the dollar.

Someone such as Tyus Jones might be of interest for the Jazz to fit their needs in the backcourt, but prying him out of Chicago seems like it could be a task easier said than done.

Therefore, the Jazz could spend the next several weeks leading up to the trade deadline looking around the market to see if anyone has an interesting offer to cough up for Collier.

Until then, he can continue to try and find his way to becoming a more consistent part of Utah's rotation, which could also help Utah's hopes of boosting his trade value further from where it stands right now; a bit of a win-win for both parties.

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