Jazz Injury Report vs. Heat: Latest News on Keyonte George, Markkanen

The Utah Jazz head back home from their winless road trip to take on a short, two-game stand at the Delta Center, as they'll be tasked against the Miami Heat in hopes that this matchup could mark the end of their brutal eight-game losing streak.

And ahead of Tuesday night's action, we now have a good idea in terms of what to expect for the Jazz on the injury front, and what the latest is surrounding the health of Keyonte George (ankle) and Lauri Markkanen (wrist).

Let's break all of the recent injury news down for both sides leading into tip-off in South Beach:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Keyonte George (Right Ankle; Sprain)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Lauri Markkanen (Right Wrist; Sprain)

It seems the Jazz will be without George for at least one game due to what's listed as a right ankle sprain; the injury that he went down with in Utah's previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Being without George is a big loss for the Jazz, as he's not only commanded the team's starting point guard role throughout the entire year, but has also taken ahold of a notable share of the offensive workload as Utah has been shorthanded through the first 10 games.

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half against the Miami Heat at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 0 games that George has played on the season so far, he's averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 44.9% from the field.

With George out, the Jazz will likely either deem Darryn Peterson their starting point guard for the night against Miami, or allow him to continue starting at the two-guard spot while Isaiah Collier takes over Utah's lead guard duties.

Outside of George, the Jazz will also continue to be without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot), as they stay busy rehabbing their respective injuries. Jackson Jr. is expected to remain sidelined closer to December, while Nurkic still has a little under two weeks until he's re-evaluated from his preseason foot issue.

On a more positive note, though, the Jazz could end up seeing Lauri Markkanen elevated for Tuesday's matchup, as he's been upgraded from out to questionable with the lingering wrist injury he's had for the past couple of weeks.

Now, Markkanen was also listed as questionable before the Jazz's last game against Minnesota, and he would wind up missing out on the action anyways.

So there are no guarantees that Markkanen will be ready to go against Miami. And if he is ruled out, expect someone like Josh Green to be elevated in his place within the starting lineup. However, seeing Markkanen at least has a shot to be active is a step in the right direction for Utah's overall availability.

Miami Heat Injury Report

PROBABLE - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Wrist; Sprain)

As for the Heat's injuries, they head into this game looking much more available than the Jazz are. Only one name is listed in questions for Miami, and that's none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is probable to play with a right wrist sprain; the same injury Markkanen is currently dealing with.

The Jazz and Heat will tip off tonight's action at 7 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City, where a win would allow Utah to officially end their brutal nine-game losing streak they're currently stuck in the middle of.

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