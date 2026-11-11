Jazz Injury Report vs. Magic: Keyonte George Could Make Comeback

The Utah Jazz are taking on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic following their latest loss to the Miami Heat.

And while the Jazz are dealing with several injury concerns heading into the night against the Magic, there does tend to be some good news surrounding the status of Keyonte George before tip-off.

Let's break down the latest injury news for both the Jazz and the Magic rolling into Wednesday night's matchup:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/11)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand; Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Keyonte George (Right Ankle; Sprain)

For the Jazz, the'll certainly be without their share of key pieces.

The newest of those absences is none other than Lauri Markkanen, who was listed on the Jazz's injury report before facing the Heat, but reports surfaced on Wednesday making it clear that Utah's star forward would be due to miss the next month with a fractured wrist.

Markkanen had already been dealing with a wrist injury a couple of weeks ago that had derailed his availability for one game, but now it seems another issue has popped up in that same wrist to sideline him for even longer.

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Markkanen, the Jazz will also be without Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic with their respective long-term injuries. Jackson Jr. has been out with a torn MCL dating back to October 26th when he first left with the injury against the Memphis Grizzlies, and Jusuf Nurkic has yet to make his regular season debut.

On the bright side for the Jazz, there's a real chance that Keyonte George finds his way back into the lineup against the Magic, as he's been upgraded from out to questionable with an ankle sprain.

George had just missed the Jazz's last game against the Heat after suffering from that ankle injury in Utah's prior matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, after just a one-game absence, there's a world where he's good to go and start on Wednesday when facing Orlando.

His status will become clearer closer to tip-off, but seeing things trending in the right direction is certainly a positive to be had, knowing how banged-up Utah has been early in the season.

Orlando Magic Injury Report (as of 11/11)

OUT - Paolo Banchero (Right High Ankle; Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - Jamal Cain (Left Shoulder; Contusion)



QUESTIONABLE - Tristan da Silva (Left Calf; Strain)



OUT - Jonathan Isaac (Left Knee; Injury Management)



OUT - Izaiyah Nelson (Left Ankle; Injury Recovery)



OUT - Noah Penda (Right Hamstring; Partially Torn)

The Magic won't be without their injury issues as well. The biggest absence they'll be dealing with is Paolo Banchero, who continues to rehab from the high ankle sprain he suffered at the start of the season.

Orlando does have a couple of guys with a questionable status worth noting as well: Jamal Cain has been upgraded from his shoulder injury, while Tristan da Silva's calf injury has left him with a chance to play as well.

Getting those two back would be a notable boost to the Magic's wing depth and overall offensive upside.

The Jazz and Magic will tip off at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where a win for Utah would mark a much-needed victory in the second leg of a back-to-back after falling into the hole of nine straight losses within their first 11 games.

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