The Utah Jazz have been noticeably shorthanded over the last several weeks of this NBA season.

They've had stints without multiple All-Stars, over half of their regular starting lineup, and a handful of big men due to various injuries that have made the start of this season even tougher than things have already been.

However, for the Jazz's Friday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets––marking their final NBA Cup game of the year––there's a chance that Utah could be getting one of those aforementioned starters back: Jusuf Nurkic

Let's take a look at the Jazz's latest injury report to break down all things Nurkic, and everything else to account for heading into Friday:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/27)

QUESTIONABLE - Mo Bamba (Illness)



OUT - Jonas Aidoo (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand; Fracture)



QUESTIONABLE - Jaxson Hayes (Left Knee; Strain)



QUESTIONABLE - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

Jusuf Nurkic Officially Upgraded to Questionable

The most notable update of the Jazz's injury report: Nurkic has been upgraded from out to questionable with the right foot injury he's been rehabbing from the start of the regular season.

Nurkic actually suffered the foot injury initially in preseason against the Nuggets, leaving him to play just 11 minutes, and having been sidelined for nearly two months with the issue.

And while his return isn't totally confirmed against Denver, this is the biggest step we've seen towards his eventual reintroduction into the lineup, which will be huge for the Jazz, whenever that time is.

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love reacts to fans chanting his name to enter the game while center Jusuf Nurkic encourages the crowd to chant during the second half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nurkic brings a huge lift of versatility in the Jazz's lineup when he's healthy. He's a high-end rebounder, a good screen-setter, and an underrated passer for his position.

In the 41 games he played for the Jazz last season, Nurkic was a starter in 36 of them, while he averaged 10.9 points on 50.3% shooting from the field, along with 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

His impact doesn't get enough attention, but Utah has a much higher ceiling and is able to play way more freely on the offensive end when Nurkic is healthy and involved. And now, he might finally get that chance to play for the first time this regular season on Friday.

Jazz Could Still Be Without Jaxson Hayes, Mo Bamba

As the Jazz do get good news on one big man in their lineup, there's still a chance that two more names in their frontcourt could be at risk of missing this game against the Nuggets.

Jaxson Hayes has been upgraded to questionable with the lingering left knee sprain he's been dealing with over the last couple of weeks. Yet, he didn't play in the Jazz's last game against the LA Lakers, so he'll be a name to continue monitoring.

As for Mo Bamba, he was a new addition to the injury report because of an illness. While the issue doesn't seem to be too severe or any long-term concern, there's a chance he could miss out on Friday's action against Denver.

And for a matchup against someone like Nikola Jokic, having a lack of big man depth is not exactly the most ideal situation.

The Jazz do still have Tony Bradley and Kyle Filipowski as fully healthy, but getting at least one or two of these injured centers upgraded to play will be significant for their chances of a win here against Denver.

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