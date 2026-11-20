The Utah Jazz are looking to claim what would be not only their third win in a row after back-to-back wins in LA earlier this week, but also their first NBA Cup victory of the season against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

And heading into the night, we now have a look at both teams’ injury reports, giving us a look at who will be available and who won't be during Friday's action.

Let's take a look at the latest from the Jazz and the Suns on the injury front for their NBA Cup action in Phoenix:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/20)

OUT - Jonas Aidoo (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand; Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

Not much is different from what the norm has been for the Jazz as of late, as they'll be without three of their typical starters in the frontcourt with their respective long-term injuries.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is still stuck rehabbing from his right MCL tear until December, Lauri Markkanen still has at least a couple of weeks before he's ready to suit up from his right hand fracture, and Jusuf Nurkic is awaiting his season debut due to the lingering foot injury he's been working through dating back to preseason.

The Jazz will also be sidelining all three of their two-way signings for this game, including their newest addition in Jonas Aidoo.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jonas Aidoo (13) looks for a play against Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aidoo was recently brought onto the Jazz's roster earlier this week in an effort to shore up their lack of big man depth due to injuries, but it looks as if Utah will be holding him out for Friday's action.

That means for the Jazz's big man rotation, they'll be left to roll with just Jaxson Hayes––who's officially off the injury report from his knee injury suffered earlier last week––along with Mo Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski.

Considering Bamba got the start in each of the Jazz's last two wins, despite Jaxson Hayes being deemed healthy against the Lakers, we could expect to see Bamba continue as Utah's starting center here against the Suns, while Ace Bailey and Josh Green round out the rest of the frontcourt.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report (as of 11/20)

OUT - Mark Williams (Right Shoulder Surgery)

The Suns won't be without their own injury to report against the Jazz, though, as Mark Williams will remain sidelined on Friday because of right shoulder surgery.

Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum back in early September, which has prevented him from making his season debut to this point. As to when he'll be set to officially return remains to be seen, but it won't be in this game against Utah.

Expect the Suns to start third-year big man Oso Ighodaro in this game, who's started for Phoenix in the last eight games of this season, averaging 6.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in a little over 20 minutes a night on the year.

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