Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen's Updated Status

The Utah Jazz have one final matchup at the Delta Center against the Portland Trail Blazers before they head out on a four-game road trip.

And heading into this weekend's contest against the Blazers, the Jazz will be looking to avoid their fourth consecutive loss, and thus dropping to a 1-5 record on the year.

Here's what things are looking like in terms of injuries for both sides heading into Saturday’s tip-off:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/30)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Lauri Markkanen (Right Wrist; Sprain)

The Jazz will still be down at least two starters within their lineup in this one, as Jaren Jackson Jr. has just started his six-plus week recovery from the torn MCL he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies, and Jusuf Nurkic remains out with the foot injury he suffered back in preseason.

What is a notable update within the Jazz's injury report is the status of Lauri Markkanen, though, who has been listed as questionable with a wrist sprain that he suffered in that same Grizzlies game that Jackson Jr. went down in.

The Jazz getting Markkanen back in the lineup would be huge for their hopes of being able to get back on track in this one, as he'll be able to immediately fill in as a high-end offensive weapon for Will Hardy on and off the ball, which also opens up the game for Utah's backcourt of Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Markkanen isn't able to go, expect the Jazz to roll with Josh Green as their starter to fill in for him in the frontcourt, who did so in Utah's last game against the San Antonio Spurs, where he finished with 24 minutes, two points, two rebounds, a pair of assists, along with a steal and a block.

Another notable update within the Jazz's injury report: Jaxson Hayes' previous injury designation involving his shoulder has been removed, meaning that he'll be good to go for this game, barring any surprises.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report (as of 10/30)

OUT - Jayson Kent (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Ja Morant (Left Hamstring ; Strain)



OUT - Shaedon Sharpe (Right Meniscus)



OUT - John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE - Robert Williams III (Left Knee; Injury Management)



QUESTIONABLE - Chris Youngblood (Left Ankle; Soreness)

The Trail Blazers also seem to be dealing with some new injury troubles in the form of Ja Morant's new hamstring strain, which is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, and thus takes him out of the mix in Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Portland might also be without the presence of Robert Williams in their frontcourt, which would be a notable hit. In the three games that Williams has played so far this season, he's averaged 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds a game on over 76% shooting from the field.

Against a Jazz roster that expects to be without a good chunk of their size and rebounding in the frontcourt, a loss of Williams could end up being somewhat significant.

The Jazz and Blazers will have an early tip-off at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday. Once we get a bit close to things getting started, we'll have a clearer picture about whether or not Markkanen will be able to make his return after what could be a short one-game absence.

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