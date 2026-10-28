Utah Jazz Injury Report vs. Spurs: Lauri Markkanen Status Update

The Utah Jazz will have their fifth game of the 2026-27 season on tap for Wednesday night, where they'll be back at home facing none other than the reigning Western Conference champions of last season in the San Antonio Spurs.

And heading into the matchup, the Jazz's injury report is looking a little more filled up than usual following the news on Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injuries suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game.

Let's take a look at the latest from the Jazz on the injury front rolling into their upcoming battle against San Antonio:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/28)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Jaxson Hayes (Right Shoulder; Soreness)



QUESTIONABLE - Lauri Markkanen (Right Wrist; Sprain)

The most noteworthy piece of intel to gather from the Jazz's latest injury report is the status of Lauri Markkanen, who's deemed as questionable leading into the contest with a wrist sprain, which is certainly looking like a best-case scenario outcome after he had left the game against Memphis in the first half and wouldn't return.

There's a good chance that Markkanen could still be set to miss time with that injury, as his status is officially listed as day-to-day from the Jazz's latest update. But seeing that he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday just yet does offer optimism that any absence won't be long-term.

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) attempts a free throw against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have also listed Jaxson Hayes as questionable leading into the night, as he continues to work through the shoulder injury that kept him out of Utah's last matchup against Memphis. Getting Hayes' size and interior presence back in the lineup in this game against Victor Wembanyama, though, would be extremely beneficial.

As for those who will be out for the Jazz in this game, Jaren Jackson Jr. is the biggest name of note after the announcement was made that he'd be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a torn MCL.

It's a brutal injury for Utah's lineup to suffer so early in the season, but we'll get our first chance on Wednesday to see what this roster is made of without the Defensive Player of the Year in a test against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Jazz will also continue to deal with the loss of Jusuf Nurkic within their lineup, as the veteran big man continues to rehab from the foot injury he went down with at the start of the preseason.

Now knowing that Utah will be without the size of Jackson Jr. in their rotation for a significant stretch of time, Nurkic's pending return becomes a whole lot more valuable, whenever that time comes..

The Jazz and Spurs will tip off their action in the Delta Center at 7 p.m. MT, where Utah will be eager to try and avoid a three-game losing streak.

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