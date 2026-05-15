The Utah Jazz enter this year's NBA draft with a golden opportunity to add yet another young roster cornerstone by landing the second pick in the lottery after building what looks to be a real playoff contender as soon as next season.

But with that second-overall pick also comes some questions: how will that player find their way into the rotation, and could they be part of the starting five as early as day one of the season?

While it might be early in the process before the Jazz officially decide on that top-two pick, let's take a look at how this team's starting five could be shaking out for opening night once it comes time in October.

PG: Keyonte George

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Second String: Isaiah Collier

After a breakout third season that nearly put George in some Most Improved Player conversations, there's no question that he'll be holding the reins as starting point guard headed into next season. With a strong offseason, he could take an even bigger leap in year four.

The bigger question around George before getting to next season will be what's to come for his inevitable rookie extension. The Jazz could decide to hit the negotiation table as early as this offseason before his value goes any higher, or wait until next summer for more flexibility.

Regardless of what those negotiations have in store, George will be holding down the one spot for both now and likely for the foreseeable future.

SG: Ace Bailey

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) reacts to a call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Second String: Darryn Peterson

In the days following the Jazz lucking out in the lottery, initial projections seem to hint towards Kansas guard Darryn Peterson being the early favorite to land in Utah's lap, barring any shift that could lead to them securing BYU standout AJ Dybantsa.

But no matter who the Jazz end up with for that top-two pick, it'd still be pretty surprising for Utah to start either rookie over Ace Bailey from day one, based on the team's track record when bringing along first-year guys, and how nicely Bailey developed in his first season.

Despite being a top-five pick in the draft, it took Bailey 10 games before being named a starter in the Jazz's lineup. Even Keyonte George, who impressed early-on in the building, had nine games before he was elevated into the starting five.

No matter who the Jazz end up with at two, they'll be getting a key cornerstone of the future. Yet they certainly won't be afraid to bring them along slowly into the starting five, especially considering how strong Utah's top five guys are headed into next year already.

SF: Lauri Markkanen

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Second String: Brice Sensabaugh

No surprises here: Lauri Markkanen will be back for his fifth season in Utah, filling in as one of the three towering giants to round out a massive Jazz frontcourt.

But Markkanen's offensive versatility and ability to work off the ball to still be effective help offer the ability for him to work in several different Jazz lineups, whether that be at the three or the four, and still be posting All-Star numbers.

After months, even years of trade buzz trying to pry him away from Salt Lake City, Markkanen can now finally see his commitment and loyalty pay off by now being a key part of a strong five-man rotation, and might finally make his first-ever appearance in the postseason by the end of the year.

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Second String: Cody Williams

The Jazz's big trade deadline addition from February, Jaren Jackson Jr., should be back healthy and in the fold by the start of next season after recovering from knee surgery that sidelined him for the season after just three games played with Utah.

Having him at the four brings a desperately needed lift on the defensive side of the ball, where the Jazz have consistently struggled across the past few seasons.

He's an elite rim protector, can guard multiple positions with a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award to show for it, and being a positive floor spacer certainly helps out in Will Hardy's offensive system.

C: Walker Kessler

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Second String: Kyle Filipowski/Jusuf Nurkic

﻿Walker Kessler still has to put pen to paper on his new contract, as he's slated to hit restricted free agency before his future is 100% cemented in Utah next season.

As to how much he's going to get paid on that deal remains up in the air, but it'd be pretty shocking to see him not on this roster by opening night, considering how steep Utah has valued their big man in any lingering trade rumors or conversations.

Another big man returning from his extended injury absence last season, Kessler's rim protection and ability to be a defensive anchor of the middle of this starting five will be an insanely impactful piece to place back into the Jazz's frontcourt; one that had to roll with Kyle Filipowski and Jusuf Nurkic as their top centers in the rotation.

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