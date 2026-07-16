Utah Jazz's Early Win-Loss Projections Don't Do Them Justice

The Utah Jazz are slated to look a whole lot better for the 2026-27 season than they have been in recent years.

They'll be gunning for wins instead of the best lottery odds, have a nice core of veteran and young talent to do so, and at the very least, should be one of the ten teams to qualify for the postseason in the Western Conference––whether that be in the play-in or potentially even a top-six seed.

However, when looking at some early win-loss projections from Vegas surrounding how the Jazz's coming season could go, those odds seem to be underselling just how improved this roster is going to be.

How the Jazz's Win-Loss Projections Currently Stack Up

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz have a win projection sitting at 36.5 wins–– which is certainly a step forward from the number they've been at for the past several seasons, at the very least.

However, that number, even while improved, still sits within the bottom third of the NBA when it comes to projected wins. They're tied with the same projections as one other team, the Washington Wizards, but have just five teams in the Western Conference sitting below them.

So if those projections hold true, the Jazz will be right on the edge between being a play-in team and a lottery team. The next closest team in terms of win projections in the Western Conference is the Phoenix Suns, who sit a good distance away from Utah at 40.5 wins.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) moves the ball against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With those numbers in mind, Vegas odds seem to expect the West to be pretty solid. And that's pretty fair to assume. If the Jazz are going to creep any higher than their mark of 36.5 wins, they'll have to really show out compared to their surrounding competition of deep rosters and a good share of star power.

But really, when comparing this Jazz group to the rest of the field, there's not a whole lot of reason to believe that they can't match up well enough to exceed their current expectations––especially if their young talent around the roster can get ahead of schedule in terms of their development.

Why You Should Believe in the Jazz More Than Vegas Does

The Jazz are still a few steps away from becoming a true contender out West. They're young, need to improve on the defensive side of the ball, and really haven't had a ton of on-court chemistry when fully healthy. Jaren Jackson hasn't even played five games with Utah since being traded here.

But even as they're not quite up to the level of being a contender, the Jazz are young and deep; two things that work really well throughout a long regular season.

While veteran, top-heavy teams can break down easier over the course of 82 games, teams like Utah who are both talented and deep enough to sustain an injury or two can hold up better, and tack on a few extra wins in the process, especially if they don't have reason to tank.

The Jazz are going to have a really solid starting five and a respectable bench as well. Just by looking at the first five names on the floor, they're going to have two All-Stars in Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., a rising star in Keyonte George, and Ace Bailey or Darryn Peterson; two young studs who can contribute to wins quicker than many may expect.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams like the Suns and the Golden State Warriors, who are projected with more wins than the Jazz, don't have that type of depth and youth on their roster. They have the star power with names like Devin Booker and Stephen Curry, but any time missed for either cripples their game plan on a nightly basis that they're out.

If the Jazz's development can continue to trend in the right direction, and their defense can improve just marginally from their league-worst finishes from the past few seasons, coming out to 40 wins isn't unreasonable to expect.

They have the high-level offense, the star talent, depth in the second unit, the coaching staff, and the added incentive to prioritize wins without ownership of their first-round pick that inspires that belief.

So while many may assume that the Jazz are still one or two years away from posting a record above .500, make no mistake: they're here now, and they're ready to make some waves in the standings next season.

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