4 Things That Stuck Out at Darryn Peterson's First Utah Jazz Presser

The Utah Jazz kicked off the weekend after the 2026 NBA Draft and their second-overall pick of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with his introductory press conference as a part of the organization.

And in that presser alongside both Jazz Governor Ryan Smith, as well as President Austin Ainge, in just his second day of being in Salt Lake City, there were a handful of notable quotes from the Jazz's No. 2 pick that stuck out for one reason or another.

Here are three of the more interesting tidbits of what came from Peterson's first time talking to the Jazz media since initially being drafted:

How Peterson Got His No. 22

One of the first orders of business for Peterson once being selected to the Jazz was choosing his jersey number–– which just so happened to be his No. 22 from his days in both high school, and during his one year at Kansas.

To do so, though, he had to see if the holder of that No. 22 jersey, Kyle Filipowski, was willing to give it up in the first place. And it turns out, the third-year big man was willing to do so to welcome his newest rookie into the building.

"It wasn't bad," Peterson said of his conversation with Filipowski. "He wanted to keep it. But that's his first assist to me. He was willing to give me that, so I appreciate him for that. I told him it's an honor, I'm thankful that he did it."

Peterson couldn't just walk in and get the number for free, though. When asked about whether or not he had to give up something for his desired number, it was clear there was probably a deal made with Filipowski to make everybody happy.

"Yeah, for sure," Peterson said with a laugh.

Peterson Sees Himself as a Lockdown Defender

While a ton of Peterson's calling card as an incoming prospect has been about what he brings offensively, and what his ceiling might be as an elite three-level scorer at the next level.

But Peterson certainly isn't discouting what he can do defensively as well. He says that he wants to be someone that plays at a high level on both sides of the ball, and feels he has both the physical tools and the drive to make that happen.

"I would like to say I can be a lockdown defender," Peterson said. "Obviously, I haven't guarded the best in the world yet. But I'm willing to take this challenge. 6'10" winspan; I think that can help me a bit. And just my effort. I might not be the fastest guy, or quickest guy, but my effort will be able to take up some of that."

"I'm a Kobe guy. So, he played both sides of the ball. That's my idol, so, trying to lock down on defense."

Not Worried About His Injury Troubles From Kansas

The biggest narrative revolving around Peterson during the pre-draft process was all about his availability and the injury troubles that he faced at Kansas. He missed 11 games this past college season with multiple issues, including full-body cramps and using high dosages of creatine.

That caused many scouts and analysts to raise red flags about Peterson's chances at the next level. But now that Peterson's in the league and in Utah, he appears fully confident that there won't be any repeat of what went down during his time with the Jayhawks.

"I've been through adversity a ton of times in my life," Peterson said. "I faced it and got through it. I control what I can control. But what happened at Kansas, I think, is behind me."

"I was working out three times a day during the pre-draft, done all the tests, passed all the physicals and stuff. I can't promise I won't ever have a cramp again. But what happened at Kansas definitely won't occur anymore. It's behind me."

I thought this was the most interesting clip from Darryn Peterson in today’s press conference.



I still don’t get the impression there was a true smoking gun with his cramping, but I wonder how much of his unavailability was precautionary. pic.twitter.com/ktCEeY7fSi — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 27, 2026

Already Feeling the Fan Love

Peterson's only spent a handful of hours in Salt Lake City since first getting off of his flight on Friday afternoon, but that short time has also been met with a ton of love from the Jazz fans looking to give him an exciting warm welcome to the city and the organization.

That love certainly hasn't been overlooked by Peterson, who felt that excitement radiating before he was even getting off the plane.

"I looked out the window of the plane and seen everybody out there waiting for me and chanting my name and stuff. That was huge for me," Peterson said. "I came from Kansas, which was another huge fan base. So, to go from there to here, I think it's going to be great. And when I put on the uniform, I'm not putting it on for myself, I'm putting it on for the fans."

"When I got here, like a wholesome feeling when I got off the plane... So, just like a warm welcome to home. And happy to be home now."

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!