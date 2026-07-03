Keyonte George Lands Unique Summer League Coaching Gig With Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will have an eye-catching coaching voice on their sidelines for one of their Summer League outings in Las Vegas.

That'll be none other than Jazz guard Keyonte George.

You read that right: George will be appearing on the sidelines for the Jazz's Summer League team not as a player, but as an assistant coach.

Keyonte George to Be Assistant Coach for Jazz in Summer League

According to NBA insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, George and his representation have finalized an agreement for him to join the Jazz's coaching staff for one game of the Jazz's Summer League in Las Vegas––coming against the Washington Wizards on July 9th.

Jazz front office and Keyonte's agent finalized an agreement for him to be an assistant coach for a single summer league game (July 9 vs. Wizards). The agreement came together after Keyonte drew up a game-changing play in practice. https://t.co/3Kns0e5vDn — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) July 3, 2026

The decision for George to join the Jazz's coaching staff was made after the 22-year-oid guard was actually drawing up plays on the sidelines in a Summer League practice.

In a clip posted by the Jazz on social media, George was the one who drew up a "game-changing play," as Todd describes, that clearly got the attention (and burst of energy) out of Summer League head coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Now, George wants to take on a bigger taste of that coaching action.

Jan 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So in a rare move for any player to do in Las Vegas, he'll be an assistant to Wojciechowski while Utah and their second-overall pick, Darryn Peterson, face off against the Wizards and first-overall pick AJ Dybantsa for the Jazz's Summer League debut, and one of the more highly-anticipated games of the week.

Todd also went on to highlight how rare it is for a player like George to take on a coaching role. It might be the first occurrence of an active player doing so, and the move had to be one that was approved by the league office before it was considered official.

Likely the first time this has happened with an active player. Had to be cleared with the league office. George can't be compensated, this has to be a volunteer thing and just for a single game. But it's real and it is happening. https://t.co/7fPsDgv74S — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) July 3, 2026

George can't get paid for being plugged in as an assistant. So he'll be in more of a volunteer role. But it's not like the Jazz guard was going to be on the sidelines coaching for a game with the primary intention of getting paid for it.

Instead, it's another representation of George taking the next step in terms of his leadership ability for this Jazz roster––as he's shown throughout the past couple of offseasons.

Between being someone that represented Utah at the lottery, attended the draft combine to watch the incoming prospects, expressing his mindset of valuing the team over his individual self, and now continuing to take on a unique leadership role on the Summer League coaching staff, it's clear that George is undergoing more growth than just what he showcased on the floor this past season.

So next week, you can expect to see George, maybe with a clipboard in hand, coaching up several young members of the Jazz roster, including Peterson, Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, and others, to try and get them to start off the Summer League in Vegas on a high note.

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