The NBA has officially released this year's schedule for the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League, which gives us our initial look at what to expect for the Utah Jazz and what their next games on the horizon are, along with what's to come for second-overall pick, Darryn Peterson, in his first few games on an NBA floor.

It won't be the first time that the Jazz see a Summer League game this offseason once they go to Vegas.

Every season, Utah hosts their SLC Summer League across a three-game stretch that gives a batch of four teams––including the Jazz––a headstart on the action as opposed to the NBA's official circuit that comes just a few days later.

But a lot of attention will be put on this year's Summer League in Vegas for the Jazz, nonetheless. And based on the four games that they have in store, the talent that they'll be against in each sets up for a pretty thrilling week in Sin City once things kick off on July 9th.

Let's take a look at the four Las Vegas Summer League games that the Jazz have scheduled for next month, and a bit of what you could expect in each.

July 9th @ 7 PM MT: Jazz vs. Wizards

The first of four games for the Jazz will be a star-studded matchup between the first and second-overall picks in this year's draft, as AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards will be up against Utah and Darryn Peterson.

It's a great tone-setter to have for the Jazz entering into the action in Vegas, considering all eyes will be on this one as what might be the most anticipated games of the entire week.

July 12th @ 8 PM MT: Jazz vs. Clippers

The Jazz will then get a couple of days off after facing Dybantsa and the Wizards to go against another top five pick in fifth-overall pick, Keaton Wagler with the LA Clippers.

If all goes as anticipated from game one, Peterson will be coming off of an exciting performance to get their feet wet in an NBA game, and could look just a tad bit more comfortable after being able to get a small taste of the action.

July 13th @ 7 PM MT: Jazz vs. Bulls

The Jazz will continue their streak of playing against top-five picks in this year's draft by facing the Chicago Bulls in their third of four games. 15th-overall pick Dailyn Swain should also be expected to play here.

This might be around the time of the Summer League when the Jazz decide to pull their top guys like Peterson and Bailey, if they feel like they've seen enough good performances out of both. Especially in a back-to-back after playing against the Clippers, the likelihood of that possibility becomes even greater.

But if Peterson is able to suit up against Wilson, it sets up for what should be another exciting contest within Utah's four-game slate.

July 15th @ 7:30 PM MT: Jazz vs. Spurs

To wrap up their Summer League showing in Vegas, the Jazz will face off against the Western Conference champions, the San Antonio Spurs, albeit without the key pieces that led this team to the heights they wound up reaching in the NBA Finals.

As to who you could expect to appear in this game, perhaps Carter Bryant could get some reps in this one to get his second-year pro started on a high note. If not, the Spurs do have several incoming rookies of note like Tarris Reed Jr., Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and Maliq Brown.

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