Keyonte George Takes Blame for Jazz's Late-Game Execution vs. Pelicans

The Utah Jazz have fallen into their sixth-straight loss after an overtime defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

It certainly wasn't a game that was totally out of reach for the Jazz, though. Utah actually entered the fourth quarter up by double-digits on the Pelicans.

However, the Jazz fell into some similar pitfalls as they have in their previous losses this season. Their offense wasn't totally clicking as they shot a combined 23.4% from three with 20 turnovers, their defense still wasn't up to standard, and thus keeps Utah at the bottom of the Western Conference until further notice.

But amid the Jazz's less-than-ideal end outcome, the matchup didn't come without an electric performance from Keyonte George, who finished with a season-high 39 points in 43 minutes, combined with two rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

What Keyonte George Said After the Jazz's OT Loss vs. Pelicans

While a strong night for George, not getting a long-awaited victory to pair alongside his individual performance definitely stings.

Yet, George certainly has confidence in what this group can continue to be moving forward. And to turn things around from the Jazz's 1-6 start, this roster has to keep leaning on head coach Will Hardy.

“It’s just all about how we respond, but we go back and watch the film," George said after the Jazz's loss vs. the Pelicans.

"I mean, it feels bad right now. But Coach says it all the time: 'We’re playing better than what it feels like.' And we've just got to trust Coach and trust every day, when he’s telling us what he wants.”

When it comes to the Jazz's overtime mishaps, George didn't classify the extra five minutes as a struggle for Utah. Overall, he felt as if guys were able to get open looks from what Hardy was drawing up, and taking the shots they wanted.

So to fix these types of end results moving forward, the responsibility falls on George and the rest of the roster to convert. And on Wednesday, that didn't come to fruition for Utah.

"I wouldn't necessarily say a struggle. Will was calling the plays and, like I said, it's on us to execute," George said. "For the most part, I felt like we got some of the shots that we wanted. There were some times where I'm fumbling the ball, not playing in space."

"For me it felt like our group was engaged; all five of us. And we were basically getting the shots that we wanted. It was just the defensive side of the ball. Like I said, I got to box out. Can't let Fears get the offensive rebound. I feel like that changed the whole game.”

What Keyonte George Said About His Near-Game-Winning Shot

George also had a near-game-clinching moment for the Jazz at the end of the fourth quarter, when a mid-range buzzer-beater on Zion Williamson was made with time expiring––only to find out that George didn't get the shot off in time.

KEYONTE GEORGE ALMOST HAD THE GAME-WINNER FOR UTAH 🤯



We are headed to overtime in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/dpBrkinAGn — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2026

When asking George about the shot, he made it known that, at first, he believed the shot came off his fingertips in time. But upon review, that verdict quickly changed.

“I mean, yeah, I thought I got it off. But, obviously, that's why we got 80,000 cameras in the arena," George said about his near-game-winner. "But it's a learning moment. Got to go get the ball. Can't get stuck on the right wing, especially with six seconds."

Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots a three-point basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during overtime at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't want to beat myself up about it. But going into the next game, when that situation happens again, I'm able to understand, 'Okay, I got to get open. I got to give myself space so if they do mess up the switch, I'm able to get downhill.' And if they put two on the ball, I'm finding the best shooter in the league, to me.”

A learning experience this game was for both George and the Jazz as a whole––who now drop to a lowly 1-7 record to start the new season off, and need to turn things around quickly if they want their postseason aspirations to come to fruition come mid-April.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!