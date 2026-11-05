Kyle Filipowski's Role With Utah Jazz Is Becoming a Bigger Question

Through the Utah Jazz's first eight games of the 2026-27 NBA season, head coach Will Hardy has made a ton of rotational decisions that have caught the attention of many–– for better or for worse.

Whether it be the Jazz's lack of staggering starters’ minutes with reserves, playing certain names too much or too little, or how No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson has been deployed through the first few games of his career, there's been lots of conversation and debate around Utah's rotation and the decisions to go with it.

However, within the extensive talk about the Jazz's rotation amid their rocky start to the new season, there's one situation that's been a bit lost in the shuffle: where is Kyle Filipowski?

Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Situation Is Becoming Harder to Ignore

Over the course of last season, Filipowski was a nightly rotational player for the Jazz with over 40 starts, averaging a little more than 23 minutes per game.

While his offensive efficiency took a dip throughout his sophomore campaign, Filipowski still did see jumps in every major statistical category and felt like he was on pace for an even better year three.

But that year three leaps just hasn't happened for Filipowski. In fact, it's been quite the opposite result.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filipowski's been active in just five of the Jazz's first eight games of the season. And in the games in which he has played, he's averaging less than eight minutes per game. He's logging just 1.8 points on 30.0% shooting from the field, paired with 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists a night.

So what's the problem? Why is Filipowski phased out of the Jazz's rotation all of a sudden?

Well, two possibilities stick out. For one, Filipowski had back surgery this offseason. Filipowski says he had a herniated disc in his back that he played through all of last season, and finally was able to get it repaired at the start of this past summer.

Filipowski remained out for multiple Jazz preseason games, but did finally make his return to the lineup in time for the regular season. However, there's certainly still a chance that Filipowski is still dealing with lingering effects from that surgery––thus leading to his decrease in playing time.

At the same time, Filipowski has not been on the injury report throughout the entire regular season. If his back surgery was still bothering him to the point where his availability is restricted, it feels likely that his back issue would be reported on by the team. It hasn't.

So maybe Filipowski's absence is simply a decision made by Will Hardy. Even with the Jazz's current lack of depth in the frontcourt without Jusuf Nurkic or Jaren Jackson Jr., perhaps Filipowski's playstyle and lack of defensive versatility don’t fit Utah's game plan, or he simply hasn't met the standard in practice or in his minutes on the floor.

Bottom Line

As the season progresses further, we'll be able to have a bit more clarity on why exactly Filipowski has been phased out of the Jazz rotation. There's a chance it's injury-related, performance-based, or even a mix of both.

But if Filipowski's lack of playing time is a sign of things to come, that'd make for a pretty rough recent stretch from the Jazz's 2024 draft class.

Cody Williams was traded before the season, Isaiah Collier's fourth-year option was just declined last week, and Filipowski might be next on the chopping block as part of Utah's future plans.

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