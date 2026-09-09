Latest Walter Clayton Jr. News Proves Utah Jazz Made the Right Call

It's only been around seven months since the Utah Jazz first made the decision to bring in former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. via trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In all, the Jazz gave up a handful of assets to land Jackson Jr. on the roster: four players, three first-round picks, and thus gave Utah a route to beefing up their frontcourt with a premier defender and multiple All-Star selections.

At the time, it was viewed as a bit of a high price for the Jazz to give up to land Jackson Jr. However, before Utah has even seen their newly acquired star play five games, the decision is starting to look better by the day––largely because of the news that recently surfaced around Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr.

The Latest on Walter Clayton Jr.'s NBA Future

According to NBA insider Jake Fisher, with the Grizzlies currently over the NBA roster limit heading into the 2026-27 season, Clayton Jr. has been one of the few names linked as a likely candidate to be waived before the year starts.

Walter Clayton Jr., D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Hawkins and Kris Murray are likely the group of players that could be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in order to meet the 15-man roster compliance standards, per @JakeLFischer on @BleacherReport.



(via https://t.co/PUmaLi1qdL) pic.twitter.com/yeKjVQqImR — APHoops (@APH00PS) September 8, 2026

As the Grizzlies' roster stands, they're at 19 players on traditional contracts––far above the NBA roster limit of 15 players.

A whopping four players have to be released before opening night, and seemingly, the Jazz's first-round pick from a year ago is one of the few candidates who could be an odd man out in Memphis.

Now, sure, it is early in Clayton's career. He hasn't even played more than 50 games with a given franchise in the league. But to see his time in the NBA put in flux just a year after the Jazz brought him aboard does tend to make the decision to move off of him early––especially for a return like Jaren Jackson Jr.––look a whole lot better.

Apr 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his first year in the league, Clayton averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.0% from three, making for a bit of a lackluster and turbulent rookie campaign.

Oftentimes, it can take young guards a bit more time in their careers to get fully adjusted and developed into the ceiling they were drafted for. Just like in the case of Keyonte George, it took him three seasons before he was able to turn from an appealing young player to a productive one. Now, he's a future fixture of the Jazz's roster.

Clayton, who was drafted as an appealing guard prospect with an impressive college resume, actually appeared to be more of a finished product coming out as a rookie, thus giving the Jazz a more tested, developed guard in their backcourt.

Yet, in a short amount of time, he also has fallen into some of those similar pitfalls that young guards can find themselves in.

Perhaps Clayton has time to turn things around, knowing that the second year of his NBA career is right on the horizon. But that's much easier said than done if he's already on the roster bubble in Memphis less than eight months after his arrival.

With a poor training camp and preseason, he could be on his way out of the door, and possibly with his third NBA team before he even turns 24 years old, if released.

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