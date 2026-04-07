2 New Players Appear on Jazz Injury Report vs. Pelicans

The Utah Jazz are in the home stretch of their 2025-26 season, now with three games left on the calendar before hitting the offseason.

On Tuesday night, they'll be up against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road for their second-to-last road matchup of the year, and it looks like they could be without a couple of pieces in their lineup that are out of the ordinary.

Here's what to expect on the injury front for the Jazz and Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - Kyle Filipowski (back)



QUESTIONABLE - Ace Bailey (knee)



OUT - Elijah Harkless (hamstring)



OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)

In all, the Jazz have seven names listed out ahead of the action, all of which have been out for the past couple of weeks as Utah's rotation has been depleted several of their top names.

However, the Jazz may also be without a couple more names in the form of Ace Bailey and Kyle Filipowski, both of whom appear to be dealing with a minor injury in the hours ahead of tip-off.

Considering where the Jazz are in the season and their focus on next month's lottery odds, seeing one of, if not both, of those names inevitably sidelined in New Orleans would be far from the most shocking outcome.

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) shoots outside against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Both Bailey and Filipowski have made the most out of their opportunities following the All-Star break, as each has landed a significant jump in opportunity while the Jazz's rotation has been consistently shorthanded.

Bailey in particular has found his groove, seemingly getting better each week he takes the floor, becoming a really appealing young scorer, and also gaining traction as a defender.

From March until now, the Jazz's fifth-overall pick has seen his numbers jump to 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.3% from three.

Bailey's also found his way into some lingering All-Rookie First-Team conversations when factoring in just how well he's finished out this season, though a few late season absences could put a pause on that campaign.

Being without Bailey would certainly have the Jazz's offensive attack looking a bit different, and would likely lead to more opportunities for both Brice Sensabaugh and Cody Williams, each shaping up to be healthy and ready to go for gametime.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

OUT - Bryce McGowens (toe)



OUT - Trey Murphy (ankle)



OUT - Karlo Matkovic (back)



QUESTIONABLE - Dejounte Murray (hand)

The Pelicans won't be without their own injury issues, the biggest of those being their standout guard Dejounte Murray, who's dealing with a lingering hand injury. Given his questionable status, he'll remain someone to monitor until tip-off gets closer, but could lead to a bit of star power lacking for both sides.

Trey Murphy, along with two other depth names down the Pelicans bench in Bryce McGowens and Karlo Matkovic, are also ruled out with their respective injuries.