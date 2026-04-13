The Utah Jazz have finally gotten to the finish line for their 2025-26 regular season, where they now enter an offseason marking a major turning point in the team's long-winded rebuilding that's stretched across the past four years.

Roster changes are bound to be made, and upgrades are soon to come. But with those moves are bound to come a few lingering after-effects to leave a few players having stepped on the floor for the last time as a member of the Jazz.

Let's take a look at three players who might've played their final game with the Jazz:

Oscar Tshiebwe

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For as strong as Oscar Tshiebwe finished his season out with increased minutes starting in the Jazz's frontcourt, it's hard to expect him back on the roster next season simply due to contractual logisitcs.

Tshiebwe enters his third season signed to a two-way contract, meaning for him to re-join the Jazz's roster for the 2026-27 campaign, Utah will need to sign him to a traditional contract as he hits free agency this summer, and that's far from a guarantee to see happen.

Unless the Jazz really liked what they saw out of Tshiebwe and his stellar rebounding performances down the stretch, the more likely scenario remains for him to find another opportunity elsewhere.

Bez Mbeng

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Bez Mbeng (21) and head coach Will Hardy speak while the Cleveland Cavaliers shoot foul shots during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Yes, Bez Mbeng did just sign a fresh contract with the Jazz at the tail end of the regular season that has him contractually onboard until the 2027 summer after he played a large rotational role in the final month of the year.

However, that deal is non-guaranteed. And more than anything, it is primarily wired to allow the Yale standout to remain on Utah's summer league headed into the offseason, rather than being a roster lock for next year.

If he shows real defensive development and balls out in the summer league, there's a slim chance Mbeng can continue to cling onto a place at the end of the roster. But, as the Jazz are likely to undergo some sort of roster turnover this summer, there's a world where he doesn't quite find a spot past the 15-man cut.

Svi Mykhailiuk

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one's a further longshot than the latter two, but Svi Mykhailiuk, despite a productive year in Utah, still looks like a prime trade candidate the Jazz front office may investigate moving throughout the course of the offseason.

Mykhailiuk is on a bargain contract for the production he showcased last season. He's signed under contract for under $8 million across the next two seasons after logging a near-career best in scoring while shooting over 40% from three.

For that reason, the Jazz may have more interest in keeping him rather than selling him high, but opposing GMs are bound to have taken notice of Mykhailiuk as a budget acquisition Utah could part ways with for the right package.

In the event the Jazz can consolidate Mykhailuk, who might struggle to find the same rotational minutes last year as he did this season, into a second-rounder either for this draft or in the future, that swap could be well worth it to maximize the value of their veteran wing.