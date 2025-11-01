3 Takeaways From Jazz’s Disappointing NBA Cup Loss vs. Suns
The Utah Jazz couldn't put together a winning effort in their first NBA Cup matchup of the year vs. the Phoenix Suns, falling flat for a 96-118 loss to drop to 2-3, and what ends up as their lowest offensive total through the first five games of the year.
Here's three initial takeaways from the Jazz's loss in Phoenix:
1. Ugly Offense All-Around
40 points were the total points scored by the Jazz in the first two quarters of action. Only 17 of those fell within the first. An overall 37.5% shooting from the field and 32.4% shooting from deep as a team from Utah.
Simply put, it was far from an ideal game offensively, and those shortcomings lingered from start to finish of this contest. Only two players reached double-figures in points, that being Lauri Markkanen (33) and Keyonte George (17), while the rest shot a combined 34% from the field, each with a negative plus-minus.
A young team like the Jazz is bound to have their poor shooting nights from time to time, and that just so happened to be the case in their first game of the NBA Cup.
2. Turnover Problems Persist
Perhaps the most glaring hole of the Jazz's offensive game plan: turnover issues.
21 total turnovers on the night for the Jazz, giving up 29 total points from those turnovers, and coming up short in the turnover battle to Phoenix's 12. Jusuf Nurkic led the way with five turnovers, while a trio of players for Utah had three individual turnovers themselves.
It's a consistent issue that's plagued this young and developing Jazz team in the past, and after a long summer's work, those giveaway issues are still prevalen as evert. Heading into the night, Utah sat top three in the NBA for team turnovers per game, and that status will certainly stick after tying a season-worst mark for it against the Suns.
3. Devin Booker Takes Control
It was a night to remember for Devin Booker in night one of the Suns' NBA Cup run.
A season-high 36 points came about for Booker against the Jazz's defense––connecting on 56.5% of his total shots, making six of his nine total attempts from three, and even chipped in for nine assists en route to being the leader in plus-minus at the night with +19 for Phoenix.
It's a perfect summation of how the events of the night wound up for the Jazz: offensively, they couldn't put the pieces together, and on the other end, it was Booker who took control in order to drop Utah to 2-3, and in turn, even the season series up at 1-1.
