Ace Bailey Has Record-Setting Night in Jazz Win vs Wizards

The Utah Jazz saw their fifth-overall rookie Ace Bailey put together a record-setting performance in their latest 122-112 win over the Washington Wizards, effectively ending a six-game losing streak in the process.

In 33 minutes on the floor, Bailey put up a career-high 32 points on 12-19 shooting from the field, paired with a career-high seven three-pointers, along with two rebounds and two steals en route to the Jazz's road win.

As a result, it also makes Bailey the youngest player in franchise history to have scored 30 or more points in a single game.

Not bad for a 19-year-old rookie.

Ace Bailey Shines Against Wizards

For what was Trae Young's first ever game as a Wizard on the home floor for his new team, it would be the visiting team in the Jazz that would wind up spoiling the show.

In a night without Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, and virtually all of the Jazz's regular starters outside of Bailey himself, it would be the rookie who took charge of the Jazz's offensive duties in order to show some nice flashes in a winning effort on the road.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Between some quality looks at the rim and a career-best performance from beyond the arc, Bailey really showed what he can do when able to create for himself as a primary scorer, and has shown to be more and more comfortable within his role in the Jazz's offense.

After the game, Bailey credited the offensive masterclass to his teammates for continuously getting him involved.

“I just wanna give thanks to my teammates," Bailey said postgame in an interview with sideline reporter Lauren Green. "Giving me the ball in the position they know I can score in, running the floor, just give thanks to my teammates.”

The night also became a bit easier for Bailey to show off in the way that he did thanks to an impressive performance from second-year guard Isaiah Collier, who landed a start in place of Keyonte George as the Jazz's point guard, and had a real case for being the best player on the floor, even when factoring in Bailey's historic night.

In 29 minutes, Collier had a double-double with 27 points on 11-18 shooting and 11 assists, paired with three rebounds. As part of those assists, it came with 14 points coming from Bailey in the process of his career-high scoring night.

Collier was aggressive in his takes to the rim, showing off his improvement off the first bump, had his usual playmaking knack, and was a key factor in the Jazz being able to nix their extended losing streak, even while shorthanded.

Of course, when looking at strictly lottery results, a win against the Wizards might not bode too well for the most ping pong balls at the end of the year, considering how close those two sit at the bottom of the NBA standings.

But as the Jazz's young core keeps steadily developing and continues to show quality steps forward as they did against Washington in order to come together for a win, it can make for a pretty valuable and fun late-season win to add on every now and then.