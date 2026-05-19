Utah Jazz Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Draft Capital, Cap Space

The Utah Jazz are still a few weeks away before the bulk of their offseason work gets underway.

Between the draft, free agency, and any other moves to come in between, this offseason could be a busy one to finally get this Jazz roster on the right track for a playoff push come the 2026-27 campaign.

So as we're still in a waiting period before the Jazz arrive at the peak of the NBA summer, let's break down an offseason primer, sorting out what you need to know about Utah's upcoming free agents, cap space, and any draft picks they have on tap for this year and onwards:

Free Agents

- Walker Kessler (RFA)

- Jusuf Nurkic (UFA)

- Kevin Love (UFA)

- Oscar Tshiebwe (RFA)

- Elijah Harkless (RFA)

The Jazz don't have a ton of key free agents–– with only three players on traditional contracts from last season hitting the market–– but they do have one major name in restricted free agency with big man Walker Kessler.

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

All signs seem to point towards the Jazz and Kessler eventually coming to terms on a new deal once the market officially opens. But Utah will also be faced with decisions around veterans Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love, and whether they want to run it back with them for one more year.

Based on both Love and Nurkic's vocal desire to return to Utah, paired with the high praise each got around the building for their impact throughout last season, it wouldn't be a surprise to have both of them back on team-friendly deals.

Cap Space

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (right) speak before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz likely won't be the biggest spenders on the free agent market this summer due to their lack of cash to spend and their pending situation around Walker Kessler, but they could still have enough money in order to bring in a rotational player or two.

Without factoring in cap holds, the Jazz will be projected to have $9.6 million in cap space, and could stretch that number to over $12 million if they inevitably decide to cut ties with non-guaranteed contracts Bez Mbeng and Hayden Gray for $2.2 million each (via Capsheets.com).

Between the salaries of Lauri Markkanen and his $49 million, Jaren Jackson's $46.1 million, and the $13.1 million deal incoming for the Jazz's number-two overall pick, Utah will be dishing nearly $110 million for their three highest-paid players on the roster.

Draft Capital

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A more in-depth look at the Jazz's draft capital can be found here . But overall, Utah still has a lot of flexibility on hand with their current batch of future picks.

Between having at least one first-rounder between now and 2032, and 10 second-round picks in that same span, there's a ton that Utah could decide to do with those picks. Those selections are, of course, highlighted by their number-two overall pick to be chosen later this June.

2026

- Own 1st Rd. (No. 2)

2027

- UTA/MIN/CLE 1st Rd. (2nd-most favorable)

- BOS/ORL 2nd Rd. (most-favorable)

- DEN 2nd Rd.

- LAC 2nd Rd.

2028

- Own 1st Rd. (OR swap with CLE)

- CLE 2nd Rd.

- DET/CHA/LAC/MIA/NYK 2nd Rd. (least favorable)

2029

- UTA/MIN/CLE 1st Rd. (most favorable)

- UTA/MIN/CLE 1st Rd. (2nd-most favorable)

- Own 2nd Rd.

2030

- Own 1st Rd.

- UTA/LAC 2nd Rd. (least favorable)

2031

- Own 1st Rd.

- Own 2nd. Rd

- BOS/CLE 2nd Rd. (most favorable)

2032

- Own 1st Rd.

- CLE 2nd Rd.

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