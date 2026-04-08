The Utah Jazz, despite a humbling loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, saw an impressive feat transpire for their veteran wing John Konchar.

Coming off the bench playing 38 minutes, Konchar put together his second-career triple double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 50% from the field.

𝐉𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐘. TRIPLE. DOUBLE 🔥



second time hitting that mark in his career 🫡#PerformanceLeader presented by @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/8u3XyDElyp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 8, 2026

It was a rare feat for Konchar, no doubt, but also for the Jazz's franchise as a whole, who hasn't been accustomed to too many triple doubles in their franchise history.

Since 2019, only two other players for the Jazz have claimed a triple-double in a single game: Jordan Clarkson and Jusuf Nurkic––who managed to rattle off three straight triple-doubles earlier this season himself.

Now, Konchar can add himself to that list as the latest to do so, and in a game where there weren't many positives to highlight for what would be a 137-156 loss to make for their 10th-straight.

John Konchar Becomes Third Jazz Player Since 2019 to Log Triple-Double

The last time Konchar was able to hit that same mark, it came back when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies in April of 2022, where he had an even better-looking 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Boston Celtics.

That game would have a similar feel to this one— a 21-point blowout to Boston, albeit on a bit more of a winning roster with the Grizzlies, who went on to become the second seed in the Western Conference that year.

This time, he found a massive share of minutes off the bench due to several injuries ravaging the Jazz rotation. All five of next year's projected starters were out for one reason or another. Utah was left with eight players in their rotation, and thus allowed Konchar to shine with those reps.

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Oduro (13) dribbles against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That performance might not have been enough to snap the Jazz's losing streak, which now sits at a rough-looking 10-straight, but it did help boost their lottery odds in the right direction, while also giving Konchar the chance to have an impressive night.

Now on the season with the Jazz, Konchar has played in 24 games to log 5.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field and 25.5% from three. His counting stats might not jump off the page, but games like this one against the Pelicans show that he's more than capable of making a strong impact on the floor in multiple ways.

Konchar and the Jazz have just two more games left on tap before the 2025-26 regular season comes to a close, where he could even add onto his mark of triple doubles even further with two matchups against his former Grizzlies squad and a beaten-up LA Lakers team.

As shown from Nurkic earlier this year, it might not be too unreasonable to expect a Jazzman to log multiple triple doubles in a row when given the opportunity, and maybe Konchar can find his way to becoming the next one to do so.