Jusuf Nurkic Extends Historic Streak Despite Utah Jazz Blowout
In this story:
Despite the Utah Jazz's humbling home loss to the Miami Heat, 116-147, that made a night to forget for most everybody around the Jazz roster, it was more of a night to remember for veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic, who kept up his impressive current streak of triple doubles to a third consecutive game.
In 31 minutes, Nurkic put together a strong stat line of 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to make for his back-to-back-to-back triple-double; the first time he's done so within his 11-year career, but also the first time any player has done so in Jazz franchise history.
Just a couple of nights prior, Nurkic had been the first Jazz player since Pete Maravich in 1975 to record a triple-double in back-to-back games, making for over a 50-year gap since Utah has seen a similar slate of performances.
Fast forward to Miami, and Nurkic has done it again––making for a small win to take away from a night that was one of the uglier ones for the Jazz in this past month.
Jusuf Nurkic Logs Another Triple-Double Despite Loss to Heat
The feat for Nurkic comes after the big man was even deemed doubtful to suit up for the action due to an illness. But in due time, that status would be upgraded to questionable, to then allow him to play at home against Miami, albeit for a game that did not fall in their favor.
Thanks to a dominant second quarter by the Heat in which they won 38-18, that made for a deficit that the Jazz simply didn't have the juice to come back from.
That, along with a scary outcome in the rebounding battle, with the Jazz getting dominated 64-34 on the glass, allowed Miami to run away with one of their biggest wins of the season thus far, and for Utah, kept them two steps behind throughout the entire second half.
Jazz head coach Will Hardy made sure to give his due credit to his veteran big man following his team's blowout defeat, but also made sure to keep things in perspective for how the night inevitably turned out.
“It's a great statistical achievement. We lost by 30," Hardy said postgame. "While Nurk, I think, is playing really good basketball, we just lost by 30.”
It's now back to the drawing board for Nurkic and the Jazz, who face the Los Angeles Clippers for their next contest upcoming next week, where Utah will hope for better results, and their veteran big man looks to have a chance to extend that impressive streak of triple-doubles to four straight in the process.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Utah Jazz List Two Starters on Injury Report vs Miami Heat
- Why Will Hardy Felt Encouraged Despite Jazz Loss to Spurs
- Utah Jazz Have Perfect Chance to Sell Veteran at Trade Deadline
- Jusuf Nurkic Makes Rare Franchise History With Utah Jazz
- Utah Jazz Reveal Keyonte George Status Update vs San Antonio Spurs
Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.Follow jjaredkoch