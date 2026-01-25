Despite the Utah Jazz's humbling home loss to the Miami Heat, 116-147, that made a night to forget for most everybody around the Jazz roster, it was more of a night to remember for veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic, who kept up his impressive current streak of triple doubles to a third consecutive game.

In 31 minutes, Nurkic put together a strong stat line of 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to make for his back-to-back-to-back triple-double; the first time he's done so within his 11-year career, but also the first time any player has done so in Jazz franchise history.

list of Jazz players with three straight triple-doubles in franchise history:



1. Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦



that's it, that's the list 🔥#PerformanceLeader presented by @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/bhYE9Qoaxr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 25, 2026

Just a couple of nights prior, Nurkic had been the first Jazz player since Pete Maravich in 1975 to record a triple-double in back-to-back games, making for over a 50-year gap since Utah has seen a similar slate of performances.

Fast forward to Miami, and Nurkic has done it again––making for a small win to take away from a night that was one of the uglier ones for the Jazz in this past month.

Jusuf Nurkic Logs Another Triple-Double Despite Loss to Heat

The feat for Nurkic comes after the big man was even deemed doubtful to suit up for the action due to an illness. But in due time, that status would be upgraded to questionable, to then allow him to play at home against Miami, albeit for a game that did not fall in their favor.

Thanks to a dominant second quarter by the Heat in which they won 38-18, that made for a deficit that the Jazz simply didn't have the juice to come back from.

That, along with a scary outcome in the rebounding battle, with the Jazz getting dominated 64-34 on the glass, allowed Miami to run away with one of their biggest wins of the season thus far, and for Utah, kept them two steps behind throughout the entire second half.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) rebounds the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jazz head coach Will Hardy made sure to give his due credit to his veteran big man following his team's blowout defeat, but also made sure to keep things in perspective for how the night inevitably turned out.

“It's a great statistical achievement. We lost by 30," Hardy said postgame. "While Nurk, I think, is playing really good basketball, we just lost by 30.”

It's now back to the drawing board for Nurkic and the Jazz, who face the Los Angeles Clippers for their next contest upcoming next week, where Utah will hope for better results, and their veteran big man looks to have a chance to extend that impressive streak of triple-doubles to four straight in the process.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!